Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 14-16)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Choral Society’s annual winter concert at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturday, a performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Amoss Center and the Bel Air Merry Tuba Christmas concert at Bel Air High School, both on Sunday.

Friday, Dec. 14

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 14

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 14

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 15

Harford Choral Society’s annual winter concert, Dec. 15

The Harford Choral Society is to present its annual winter concert “An International Celebration,” featuring Bach’s Magnificat and other seasonal selections. The concert is at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Rd. In Bel Air. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students at the door. Order online or at participating local stores to save $5 off the ticket price for adults and seniors. For details, visit https://harfordchoralsociety.org/event/holiday-celebration-concert/

Aberdeen Fire Department’s 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 15

Aberdeen Fire Department, Inc. will host its 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa event 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at its main station, 21 N. Rogers Street, Aberdeen. Buffet style breakfast menu Includes: Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Biscuits & Gravy, Hashbrowns, Coffee, Orange Juice, Milk and More! Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and under 5 are free. Tickets will be available at the door. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2227745097507796/?active_tab=about

Bel Air Farmers Market, Dec. 15

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market’s winter season starts Nov. 24 with hours 10 a.m. to noon continuing through Dec. 22 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Sunday, Dec. 16

A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16

The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

Bel Air’s Merry Tuba Christmas concert, Dec. 16

Bel Air’s Merry Tuba Christmas concert is 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St. The free concert features Christmas carols performed by local tuba and euphonium players of all skill levels. For details, visit https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/harford/aegis/ph-ag-xcomm-merry-tuba-christmas-20181117-story.html?fbclid=IwAR2DiKVl4uW5Sm23E0BLozbhF4njx49HIkxGx4IpJBPcFntvdwR_tNo8W0w.

Coming next . . . Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library Dec. 18 New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman will visit the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family. She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7f3h8sd.

Ongoing . . .

Kurtz family Christmas lights display, Dec. 7-31

The Kurtz family plans to debut its 2018 Christmas lights display at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The annual display at 1205 Corinthian Ct. in Bel Air is synchronized to music and is done each year in to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has affected their daughter. Hours are Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm and Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm through Dec 31. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ah2oxt.

