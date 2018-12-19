Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 21-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air Thursday, the final Bel Air Farmers Market of the 2018 winter season on Saturday and the The Reindeer Run 5K 2018 in Aberdeen also on Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air, Dec. 20

Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 20. Here are the details: Brought to you by The Arena Club, Girls Night Out was created to encourage women of all ages to shop, dine and explore historic Downtown Bel Air. Enjoy extended shopping hours in the various specialty boutiques and dine in the restaurants and pubs.

December’s Girls Night Out will feature a special Cocoa Crawl! Enjoy delicious hot cocoa and chocolate treats in select boutiques downtown. Thank you to our Entertainment Sponsor, Independent Brewing Company. Girls Night Out kick off is brought to you by Harford Bank and begins at 5 pm at Harford Artists Association located in Armory Marketplace (37 N Main Street #104 Bel Air, MD 21014). Shop at a participating retailer and/or boutique during GNO hours and receive a 10% OFF coupon to a participating restaurant or pub! Coupons can only be acquired from participating retailers during the days and hours of GNO. Coupons can be redeemed at participating restaurants and pubs starting GNO evening until Sunday evening at restaurant closing hours. The link for a complete list of participating retailers, restaurants and pubs is below. http://belairmaryland.org/girls-night-out/ It is truly a great time to grab your girlfriends and come to Downtown Bel Air for this fun shopping and dining experience! Plenty of free parking is available after 5 pm along Main and Bond Streets and in the Hickory Avenue Parking Garage.

Friday, Dec. 21

Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program starts Dec. 21

Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program “Eat, Drink, Read: The Second Course” starts Dec. 21. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yddg363b

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 22

Bel Air Farmers Market, Dec. 22

The final Bel Air Farmers Market of the 2018 winter season is 10 a.m. to noon at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Reindeer Run 5K 2018 in Aberdeen, Dec. 22

The Reindeer Run 5K 2018 is Dec. 22 in Festival Park on Park Street in Aberdeen. Same day registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. awards ceremony. Registration is $20. For details, visit https://www.active.com/aberdeen-md/running/distance-running-races/reindeer-run-5k-2018?fbclid=IwAR0Kl4Ni4N9j4EBuXlKibM4en3zQiTiIcK6W7PslBxr0A0NKfdhfK1laJSE

Sunday, Dec. 23

Christmas Cantata at Havre de Grace United Methodist Church, Dec. 23

Havre de Grace United Methodist Church is hosting a Christmas Cantata 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 23 at the church 101 S. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/424493054750783/?active_tab=about

Ongoing . . .

Kurtz family Christmas lights display, Dec. 7-31

The Kurtz family plans to debut its 2018 Christmas lights display at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The annual display at 1205 Corinthian Ct. in Bel Air is synchronized to music and is done each year in to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has affected their daughter. Hours are Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm and Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm through Dec 31. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ah2oxt.

“In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/