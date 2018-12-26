Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 28-31)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Cultural Center at the Opera House featuring Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin’s holiday movie pick “Die Hard” on Friday, the 20th annual Christmas Open House of historic churches in Havre de Grace on Sunday and the annual Havre de Grace New Years Eve Duck Drop on Monday.

Friday, Dec. 28

Havre de Grace opera house features “Die Hard”, Dec. 28

The Cultural Center at the Opera House is featuring Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin’s holiday movie pick “Die Hard” at 8 p.m. Dec. 28. The event, which starts at 7 p.m. includes a cash bar, Bites by Coakley’s, a pop up shop by Blue Heron and an art installation. Tickets are $10 and are available at http://www.ohhdg.org/ or the Havre de Grace Visitors Center. The opera house is at 121 N. Union Ave. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/die-hard-mayors-pick-holiday-event/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 28

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 28

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 29

Twiggy Creatures event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 29

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Twiggy Creatures event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 29 for ages 4 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The leaves have fallen and the forest is bare. Enter the woods to search for wildlife and to collect items to make a Twiggy creature! To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Critter Dinner Time at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 29

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center offers the chance to watch turtles, amphibians and snakes at feeding time from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The event is free. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Havre de Grace historic church tours, Dec. 30

The 20th annual Christmas Open House of historic 19th and 20th century Havre de Grace churches is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30. The free, self-guided tour is sponsored by the Susquehanna Ministerium. Brochures including a map of participating churches can be obtained from the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church at 101 South Union Ave or the Havre de Grace Tourism and Visitors Center at 450 Pennington Ave. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/1785051885056308/photos/pcb.2349204335307724/2349204291974395/?type=3&theater

Eve of New Year’s Eve Sunset Social at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 30

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an Eve of New Year’s Eve Sunset Social 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Gather around the fire surrounded by good friends, good food, and what is surely the finest sunset on the east coast, for an evening of celebrating 2018 and looking forward to 2019. Beverages and appetizers will be provided. Please register by December 28. To register: https://otterpointcreek.visionproregistration.com/families/login The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Havre de Grace New Years Eve Duck Drop, Dec. 31

The annual Havre de Grace New Years Eve Duck Drop event starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at a new location this year: Concord Point Park, 700 Concord St. The event features a local DJ and outdoor dancing before the midnight fireworks and duck drop. For details visit https://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-fireworks-4/.

Ongoing . . .

Brad’s Christmas Light Show continues through Jan. 1

Brad’s Christmas Light Show 2018 at 1722 Edwin Dr. Bel Air starts at 5:30 p.m. nightly and continues through Jan. 1. Come Celebrate Christmas With Lights And Music All Synchronized Together.mTune To 92.7. Make A Difference And Donate to Make – A – Wish Foundation!

Kurtz family Christmas lights display, Dec. 7-31

The Kurtz family plans to debut its 2018 Christmas lights display at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The annual display at 1205 Corinthian Ct. in Bel Air is synchronized to music and is done each year in to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has affected their daughter. Hours are Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm and Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm through Dec 31. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ah2oxt.

“In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/