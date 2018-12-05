Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 7-9)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Chesapeake at Towson University Saturday and Sunday and by Harford Dance Theatre at the Amoss Center Friday through Sunday, the annual candlelight tour of historic Havre de Grace on Saturday and a Natural Ornament Workshop at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, Dec. 7

Kurtz family Christmas lights display, Dec. 7-31

The Kurtz family plans to debut its 2018 Christmas lights display at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The annual display at 1205 Corinthian Ct. in Bel Air is synchronized to music and is done each year in to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has affected their daughter. Hours are Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm and Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm through Dec 31. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ah2oxt.

Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 & 9

The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM. Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Havre de Grace High School presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 7 & 8

Havre de Grace High School puts on their own rendition of a holiday classic performance about a grumpy old man who learns to love again. Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $5. To reserve tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/havre-de-grace-high-school-presents-a-christmas-carol/. The opera house is at 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 7

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 7

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 8

Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9

Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door.

Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace, Dec. 8

Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House‘s annual tour of Havre de Grace homes decorated for the holidays is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Dec. 8

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market’s winter season starts Nov. 24 with hours 10 a.m. to noon continuing through Dec. 22 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Natural Ornament Workshop at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 9

Make one-of-a-kind keepsake ornaments, as many as you want, from natural materials to cherish for years to come! Refreshments provided. Event is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for all ages. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Event cost is $5 per person. To register, visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation and click on “County Program Registration”. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16 The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library Dec. 18 New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman will visit the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family. She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7f3h8sd.

Ongoing . . . “In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/