Edgewood High School Academy of Finance Selected to Participate in Launch of Locally-Sponsored NAF Future Ready Labs

NAF Future Ready Labs provide internships to high school students

Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance program was recently announced as one of only four teams selected nationwide by the National Academy Foundation (NAF) to participate in the launch of locally-sponsored NAF Future Ready Labs. The other three teams were selected from Cabarrus County, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; and Orange County, Florida.

NAF Future Ready Labs are a collaboration between NAF, business partners, and academy and district representatives to offer students an internship experience with an innovative and comprehensive structure. In a change from the traditional one-to-one internships, NAF Future Ready Labs offer a multi-week experience for 20-25 student interns to complete a project of value for the business sponsors in a collaborative team-based environment, participate in skill-building workshops, and connect with professionals who serve as mentors.

This program will provide high school students an opportunity to put their education into practice in a unique work environment while business professionals and community leaders play an active role in developing their future workforce by shaping talent in high school.

NAF advisory boards provide an essential bridge between schools and the workplace, and locally-sponsored NAF Future Ready Labs provide another opportunity for advisory board members to support high-quality paid internships for NAF students.

NAF will pilot its Future Ready Labs tools, resources, and supports with only the select groups of participants across the country. The four teams were hand-picked through a rigorous application process to identify strong goal-oriented school districts and advisory board teams to plan and implement meaningful internship programs for their communities’ high school students.

“We are extremely honored to be selected for this opportunity to showcase all of the talents that Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance students have to offer,” said Academy of Finance Coordinator Austin Hill. “Thank you to Principal Kilo Mack, Superintendent Sean Bulson, Supervisor of Magnet and CTE Programs Robert Limpert, and our amazing advisory board for continuously supporting our amazing academy as we grow and ensure our students are career and college ready.”