Harford Community College presents “Laura Ingalls Wilder” on Jan. 25

Harford Community College presents Laura Ingalls Wilder on Friday, January 25, at 7 PM in the Amoss Center.

Laura and her family travel across America in search of a place they can call home. Facing obstacles such as scarlet fever and eviction from their land, their pioneering spirit and family bonds are tested but never broken. This uplifting story of one of America’s most beloved authors is expertly adapted for the stage in a musical format by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre.

Tickets for Laura Ingalls Wilder are $10-$16 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Magic Circle tickets include a preferred seat in the center section, a post-show meet-and-greet with photo opportunity, and a special treat.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. This show is part of the BGE Family Series.