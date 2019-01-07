The Harford County Child Advocacy Center recently donated materials to the Harford County Public Library that users can borrow to learn more about childhood adversity and its negative effects on lifelong health and social outcomes. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Child Advocacy Center Donates Books, DVDs

to Harford County Public Library

New resources will help raise awareness in the county about childhood adversity

and its negative long-term effects

Belcamp, Md., January 7, 2019 — Harford County Child Advocacy Center donated 49 books and eight DVDs to Harford County Public Library to help raise community awareness about childhood adversity and its negative effects on lifelong health and social outcomes.

The donation was made November 30 by Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler; Lt. Veto Mentzell, program director, Harford County Child Advocacy Center; Captain Lee Dunbar, commander, Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division; and Major William Davis, bureau chief, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Police Operations; to Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

A variety of books were donated including “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity” by Nadine Burke Harris, M.D.; “Building Resilience in Children and Teens: Giving Kids Roots and Wings” by Kenneth R. Ginsburg, M.D., F.A.A.P.; and “Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma” by Ann Frederick and Peter A. Levine.

DVDs donated to the library were “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” and “Paper Tigers: One High School’s Unlikely Success Story.”

“We are very grateful to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center for their donations to the library,” said Hastler. “The library is a central resource for our community, and the books and DVDs are very helpful additions to help us serve customers who are or who have encountered childhood adversity.”

The books and DVDs were donated to Harford County Public Library through funding the Harford County Child Advocacy Center received from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention funded this project under sub-award number VOCA-2015-0075. All points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position of any State or Federal agency.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center is a multidisciplinary investigative task force which has been operational since August 1993. The mission of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center is to investigate allegations of child maltreatment while providing services and resources for the abused child and his/her family. The task force is comprised of the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office; Harford County Department of Social Services; Harford County Sheriff’s Office; Maryland State Police; Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace Police Departments; Family and Children’s Services of Central Maryland; and a local pediatrician. For more information about the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, visit harfordcac.org.