Harford County Public Library Foundation to host “A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor” Feb. 8

Harford County native and food and drink author Drew Lazor is to appear at the Abingdon Library Feb. 8 to discuss his new book “Session Cocktails” at an event to feature a signature drink from his book and small plate samplings. Here are the details provided:

A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts an evening with food and drink author Lazor featuring his new book, beer and wine samplings, small plates and chocolates

Abingdon, Md., January 11, 2019 — Harford County Public Library Foundation will host “A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor” on Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Lazor is a Harford County native and Philadelphia-based food and drink author. At the event, he will introduce guests to his new book, “Session Cocktails,” and share a new way to enjoy low-proof, joyful drinks.

The evening also features beer and wine samplings in addition to a signature drink from Lazor’s book, small plates from Pairings Bistro and Log Cabin Chocolates.

Tickets cost $25 per person and include a copy of “Session Cocktails” and a Winter Reading Program canvas market bag. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org.

In addition to writing “Session Cocktails,” Lazor is also the co-author of “New German Cooking” and the author of “How to Drink French Fluently.”

He is the former associate editor of Philadelphia City Paper and has contributed to many publications including Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Food52, Lucky Peach, PUNCH, Saveur, Serious Eats, TASTE, Time Out, The Wall Street Journal and Vice. He is working on a cookbook with chef Peter Serpico that will be published by W.W. Norton & Company.

“Drew Lazor is a fabulous Harford County success story, and we are pleased to feature him at a foundation event,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We have quite an evening planned for our guests, an evening that features delicious food and tastings, all focused around a great book.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.