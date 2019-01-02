Harford County Public Library hosts its 3rd annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival Jan. 18

Superheroes join fairy tale characters at this year’s festival at the Bel Air Library. Here are at the details provided:

Fairy Tale Festival Expands, Adds Superheroes

Bel Air Library’s daylong celebration on January 18 includes

celebrity story time, crafts and STREAM activities

Bel Air, Md., January 2, 2019 — Adding a new twist to a popular event, Harford County Public Library will host the 3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival January 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library.

The event includes celebrity story time throughout the day plus activities for all ages including crafts, technology interactives in the StreamWorks studio and many other STREAM activities. Participants are welcome to dress as their favorite fairy tale or superhero character or every day superhero.

Local community leaders will share their favorite children’s picture books starting at 9:15 a.m. Celebrity readers include Senator J.B. Jennings (9:15 a.m.); Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler (9:45 a.m.); Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (10:15 a.m.); APG Senior Mission Commander Major General Randy S. Taylor (10:45 a.m.); Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette (11:15 a.m.); Harford County Public Library Foundation President Mark DiBerardino (11:45 a.m.); Circuit Court Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin (12:15 p.m.); District Court Judge Susan Hazlett (12:45 p.m.); Harford County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Angela Rose (1:15 p.m.); Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools Dr. Sean Bulson (1:45 p.m.); Bel Air Town Administrator Jesse Bane (2:15 p.m.); Harford County Director of Administration Billy Boniface (2:45 p.m.); Harford Community College Dean for Arts and Humanities Todd Abramovitz (3:15 p.m.); Delegate Kathy Szeliga (3:45 p.m.); Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler (4:15 p.m.); and Delegate Susan McComas (4:45 p.m.).

Various fairy-tale- and superhero-themed activities for children take place throughout the day, including a “Parade of Princes, Princesses and Superheroes” (9:30 a.m.); a preschool STREAM challenge with the “Three Little Pigs” (10 a.m.); a superhero obstacle course (11 a.m.); the opportunity to build a fairy tale castle or superhero headquarters (1 p.m.); a preschool STREAM challenge focusing on “Three Billy Goats Gruff” (3 p.m.); Quiver augmented reality coloring pages (3:30 p.m.) and making a superhero boomerang (4 p.m.). A children’s dance party takes place at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to add superheroes to our Fairy Tale Festival. The daylong celebration offers activities for children of all ages including STREAM activities, crafts, a dance party and more,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are particularly pleased that so many of our community’s leaders will join us for celebrity story time, one of our most popular offerings. The Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival is a great way to start the new year.”

For more information about the Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.