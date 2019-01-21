Harford County Public Library waives fines and fees for federal workers affected by shutdown and encourages them to use its free resources and services

The Harford County Public Library is waiving fees and fines for federal workers affected by the government shutdown and is inviting them to make use of the free resources and services available at its 11 branches. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Provides Resources to

Federal Workers Affected by the Shutdown

Library offers free resources to help those in need, waives fees and fines

Bel Air, Md., January 21, 2019 — Harford County Public Library invites federal workers affected by the government shutdown to visit any of its 11 libraries to use its many free resources and services. In addition, Harford County Public Library will waive fees and fines for those who are affected by the shutdown.

Library staff can help customers in finding help with questions about food, utilities, legal matters, financial concerns and other day-to-day issues that may come up. Computers are available at each of the libraries and are a resource for those in need.

“We at Harford County Public Library support our community and our customers in good times and in bad. During this difficult time for many, we want the community to know we are here for them,” said Alex M. Allman, chairperson of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees.

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, added, “We welcome everyone at the library. Our role always has been to help our customers. Let us assist you in connecting the dots with local resources to get through this crisis.”

“The library is an amazing place to go when our lives are going well and when life is not so good. We provide great books and other entertainment and also many resources and information to help folks in need. We are here to help,” Hastler added.

For more information about available resources at Harford County Public Library, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It was also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.