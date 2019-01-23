Harford Waste Disposal Center to offer free recycling of agricultural tires Jan. 28-Feb. 11

The Harford Waste Disposal Center will accept agricultural tires for recycling free of charge from Jan. 28-Feb. 11. Here are the details provided:

Free Recycling for Harford County Agricultural Tires January 28 – February 11

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 14, 2019) – Harford County farmers can drop off used tires from their agricultural vehicles free of charge at the Harford Waste Disposal Center from January 28 to February 11, 2019. The center will accept tires from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. Proof of residency will be required, and weekday drop off is recommended to avoid lines.

Passenger, light truck, and agricultural tires will be accepted from residential and commercial farmers only in Harford County. There is no limit to the number or size of tires, and tires may be on or off rim.

Non-farm commercial businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate in this program. More information about tire recycling for non-farm customers is available on the county website at https://bit.ly/2RGdc03.

The agricultural tire recycling program is made possible in Harford County by the Harford County Department of Public Works, the Harford County Farm Bureau, the Maryland Farm Bureau, the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Environmental Service. For more information, contact Wendy Doring, Harford County recycling program manager, at 410-638-3417 or wdori@menv.com.