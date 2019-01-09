Singer-songwriter Tom Prasada-Rao to perform at Liriodendron Mansion’s Music at the Mansion concert series Jan. 13

The Liriodendron Mansion’s Music at the Mansion concert series features singer-songwriter Tom Prasada-Rao Jan. 13. Here are the details provided:

MUSIC AT THE MANSION PRESENTS TOM PRASADA-RAO ON JANUARY 13

(Bel Air, Maryland – January 4, 2019) – The Liriodendron Mansion is pleased to welcome singer-songwriter Tom Prasada-Rao to its new Music at the Mansion concert series on Sunday, January 13 at 6 pm.

Called a “virtual world music ensemble rolled into one guy” and “the most compelling presence to emerge in the singer-songwriter genre…in a long time”, Tom is a masterful musician and extraordinary songwriter. His music combines folk with an R&B flavor – melodic, ambitious, and reverent.

Born in Ethiopia of Indian parents and raised in Washington DC, Tom is an award-winning performer, teacher, producer, and a distinctive voice who has performed and recorded with the likes of Janis Ian, Peter Yarrow, Michael Hedges, Ani Difranco, Odetta, David Wilcox, Ritchie Havens, Eva Cassidy, Chris Biondo, and Ed King of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Prasada-Rao’s appearance is part of the new Sunday evening Music at the Mansion concert series at the historic Liriodendron mansion in Bel Air, Maryland, which features nationally- and internationally-renowned artists performing in an intimate setting.

Tickets are $15 each and are available for purchase online, by phone, or at the door on the day of the performance. Refreshments are available for a donation.

For tickets, visit http://liriodendron.com/calendar/

Contact the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation at info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424 for additional information.