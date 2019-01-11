The John Carroll School to host Cool Jazz Concert Feb. 2

The John Carroll School will host its Cool Jazz Concert on Saturday, February 2. The evening starts at 6:30 with a reception with light fare, a silent auction and gift card raffles, followed by the 7:00 p.m. concert. The concert features the John Carroll Jazz Band under the direction of Casey Knell and guest performers from the Bel Air Community Jazz Band under the direction of Scott Sharnetzka. Tickets are $10 (kids 10 and under are free!) and are available in advance at www.johncarroll.org/jazz and at the door. All proceeds benefit the John Carroll Music Department. The John Carroll School is at 703 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air.