Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 17-20)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Public Library’s 3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival on Friday, the Havre de Grace Ice Festival on Saturday and Sunday, and the Bosely Winter Wonders Photography Hike on Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

Friday, Jan. 18

3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival, Jan. 18

Harford County Public Library will host its 3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival January 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ad7ttx.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 18

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 18

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Jan. 19

Havre de Grace Ice Festival Jan. 19 & 20

Sponsored by VISIT HARFORD, the inaugural Havre de Grace Ice Festival will take place in beautiful downtown Havre de Grace on Saturday & Sunday, January 19-20, 2019. There will be beautifully lit ice sculptures throughout the downtown area and a wide array of things to do and see both days including live ice-carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, food trucks, trackless train rides for the kiddies, a fire eater, character meet & greets, an Ice Prince & Princess parade*, corn hole boards made of ice, fire pits, s’mores, an ice graffiti wall into which you can etch your name, live performances, in-store specials and demonstrations, an ice throne, snow and more! The festival is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19, noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/228506581417265/

Sunday, Jan. 20

Bosely Winter Wonders Photography Hike, Jan. 20

Search the woods and waters of the Bosely Conservancy for flora and fauna that grab your attention from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Capture those images on camera using tips and techniques shared by Dave Gigliotti, photographer and author. This program is for ages 10 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $3 per person. The Bosely Conservancy is at 2601 Perry Avenue, Edgewood. For details, visit https://visitharford.com/event/Bosely-Winter-Wonders-Photography-Hike/2019-01-20.

Coming next . . .

“Standing On My Sisters’ Shoulders”, Jan. 21

The Cultural Center at the Opera House features the award-winning documentary “Standing On My Sisters’ Shoulders” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 21. The movie tells the compelling story of the Mississippi Civil Rights movement from the point of view of its remarkable and courageous women who changed the course of history. Tickets are free. For details visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/standing-on-my-sisters-shoulders-civil-rights-film/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace.

Harford Community College presents Laura Ingalls Wilder, Jan. 25

Harford Community College presents Laura Ingalls Wilder on Friday, January 25, at 7 PM in the Amoss Center. Tickets for Laura Ingalls Wilder are $10-$16 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

Cool Jazz Concert at The John Carroll School, Feb. 2

The John Carroll School will host its Cool Jazz Concert on Saturday, February 2. The evening starts at 6:30 with a reception with light fare, a silent auction and gift card raffles, followed by the 7:00 p.m. concert. The concert features the John Carroll Jazz Band under the direction of Casey Knell and guest performers from the Bel Air Community Jazz Band under the direction of Scott Sharnetzka. Tickets are $10 (kids 10 and under are free!) and are available in advance at www.johncarroll.org/jazz and at the door. All proceeds benefit the John Carroll Music Department. The John Carroll School is at 703 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air.

House Party concert series features Petty Coat Junction, Feb. 7

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a House Party event 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The concert series features the band Petty Coat Junction. Tickets are $15 and are available here. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/459419607921223/

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

“A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor”, Feb. 8

Harford County Public Library Foundation will host “A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor” on Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Tickets cost $25 per person and include a copy of “Session Cocktails” and a Winter Reading Program canvas market bag. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ycs48bzg.

Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs at the Amoss Center, Feb. 9

Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. This ultimate tribute band plays the music of one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Chicago. Beginnings is based out of New York City and is made up of professional musicians who have toured and performed with artists as wide-ranging as Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brett Michaels and Constantine Maroulis. Beginnings covers material from the entire Chicago catalog including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Just You and Me,” “Hard Habit to Break,” “Look Away,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and many more. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Winter Doldrums annual music faculty concert at Harford Community College, Feb. 10

Enjoy “Winter Doldrums” the HCC music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10, then stroll over to the Student Center and admire the Fine Arts faculty’s annual exhibit of painting, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “After Hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

