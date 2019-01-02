Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 4-6)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Dance Academy’s performance of “Sophia and the Search for Christmas Spirit” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Saturday and the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts hiking, terrarium-making and story time events on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 4

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 4

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 4

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Jan. 5

“Sophia and the Search for Christmas Spirit” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Jan. 5

The Bel Air Dance Academy presents “Sophia and the Search for Christmas Spirit” at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace. Tickets are $13 to $18. For details, visit hdgoperahouse.org. Sophia has had it with the Christmas season: the chaos, the stress, the greed. But when she shows kindness to an old woman, she is whisked away to the Realm of Spirit, where she is given the true gifts of Christmas: Love, Peace, and Joy. Together they embark on an adventure to find her Christmas Spirit, but they are pursued by Malice, Chaos, and Sorrow, who will stop at nothing to make sure Sophia’s Christmas Spirit is lost forever.

Earth in a Glass Bowl event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 5

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an Earth in a Glass Bowl event 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 5 for ages 12 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. How is a terrarium like planet Earth? Let science and creativity collide while learning about our amazing planet and create a mini Earth terrarium for your office or home. Event fee is $18 per project. All materials provided.To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Winter Sunshine Hike at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 5

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Winter Sunshine hike 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 for ages 5 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Resolve to fight the wintertime blues with plenty of fresh air and sunshine. Hike our beautiful trails and soak up lots of vitamin D! The event is free. To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Otterly Fun Afternoon event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 6

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an Otterly Fun Afternoon event 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 for ages 3 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Is there a connection between river otters and Otter Point Creek? Answer that question as you play like an otter, communicate like an otter, and take a hike to the water to see where otters live! The event is $3 per person. To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Tails and Tots story time at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 6

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center’s monthly Tails and Tots story time for children up to age 6 is 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Story time with a natural twist. Come listen to some stories, learn new songs, and move like the animals. The event is free. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. The next Tails and Tots story time is 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2118/.

Coming next . . .

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival, Jan. 18

Harford County Public Library will host its 3rd Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival January 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ad7ttx.

Harford Community College presents Laura Ingalls Wilder, Jan. 25

Harford Community College presents Laura Ingalls Wilder on Friday, January 25, at 7 PM in the Amoss Center. Tickets for Laura Ingalls Wilder are $10-$16 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

House Party concert series features Petty Coat Junction, Feb. 7

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a House Party event 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The concert series features the band Petty Coat Junction. Tickets are $15 and are available here. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/459419607921223/

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100th anniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs at the Amoss Center, Feb. 9

Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. This ultimate tribute band plays the music of one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Chicago. Beginnings is based out of New York City and is made up of professional musicians who have toured and performed with artists as wide-ranging as Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brett Michaels and Constantine Maroulis. Beginnings covers material from the entire Chicago catalog including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Just You and Me,” “Hard Habit to Break,” “Look Away,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and many more. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Winter Doldrums annual music faculty concert at Harford Community College, Feb. 10

Enjoy “Winter Doldrums” the HCC music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10, then stroll over to the Student Center and admire the Fine Arts faculty’s annual exhibit of painting, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “After Hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Ongoing . . .