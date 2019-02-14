AADEMS-Youth Council orientation and fundraiser Feb. 15

The AADEMS-Youth Council is holding an orientation and fundraiser event from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Aberdeen Green Turtle, 1113 Beards Hill Road, Suite E. Here are the details provided:

The AADEMS-Youth Council is looking for 10th through 12th graders interested in making an impact in their community through volunteerism and field trips. Please come out and meet some of your local politicians as we have a brief orientation and sign up to be a part of this new club in Harford and Cecil County. The even it sponsored by the African American Democratic Clubs of Maryland. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/hcdcc/photos/a.198264196894279/2099552616765418/?type=3&theater