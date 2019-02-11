Harlem Globetrotters’ Fan Powered World Tour comes to APGFCU Arena March 13

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Fan Powered World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 13. Here are the details provided:

Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on March 13 at 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans can directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster* showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green (subject to availability).

An additional exciting new element this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Also back by popular demand, fans will also get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team that will defy gravity during breaks in the game action.

Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC ticket office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

For even more fun, secure a spot by clicking on Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pre-game event, and purchasing this optional pass for $15. Take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your family where you have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos! The unique 30-minute pre-game show, “Magic Pass,” will create memories of a lifetime. All patrons must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. This includes all children as well as the parent(s)/guardian(s) wishing to accompany them. Please note: soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on court.

The Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 PM. Please arrive by 5:30 PM as this Magic Pass event will end promptly at 6 PM. Doors will open at 5 PM for Magic Pass holders.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies

*Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change.