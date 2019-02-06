Rent the Runway’s Beth Kaplan to speak at 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5

Rent the Runway’s Beth Kaplan is the keynote speaker for Harford County Public Library’s 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Water’s Edge Events Center. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts

2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5

Beth Kaplan from Rent the Runway is the summit’s keynote speaker

Belcamp, Md., February 5, 2019 — Harford County Public Library will host its 2nd Annual Women's Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Water's Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp.

Beth Kaplan (Photo courtesy The Meredith Corporation)





Beth Kaplan, former president & COO and current director of Rent the Runway and managing member at Axcel Partners, will be the keynote speaker. She will discuss “Lessons Learned Over a Long Career” and will share how to lead your life regardless of where you work and what you do.

Following Kaplan’s keynote address, several community leaders will discuss a variety of topics that are relevant to women who live, work or play in Harford County. They include:

Andrea N. Kirk, CFP, CRPC, Certified Financial Planner practitioner and financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., who will discuss “Knowledge is Power: Financial Strategies for Women at Any Age”

Ronnie Teitler Davis, a life coach, workshop facilitator, blogger and online educator at Longstream Coaching and Training, who will focus on “Pursuing your Potential by Being True to Yourself”

The Honorable Diane E. Adkins-Tobin, associate judge for the Circuit Court for Harford County, who will discuss “Breaking Down Barriers to Opportunity and Success.”

The cost to attend the Women’s Summit is $45 per person and includes a hot breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org. All participants will receive a copy of a recent book that has inspired Kaplan–“Moral Leadership for a Divided Age: Fourteen People Who Dared to Change Our World” by David P. Gushee and Colin Holtz. A photo opportunity with Kaplan will also be available at the summit.



“The feedback from our first summit last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew the Women’s Summit had to become an annual event,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are fortunate to have a stellar lineup of speakers who will discuss topics that all women can relate to, from fashion to financial strategies to being true to yourself and breaking through barriers to success.”

The Women’s Summit is sponsored in part by The Daily Record and Harford Community College.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It was also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.