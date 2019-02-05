Rota L. Knott takes helm at Community Foundation of Harford County

Frederick County native and former executive director of Delmarva Education Rota L. Knott will lead the philanthropic Community Foundation of Harford County. Here are the details provided:

Community Foundation of Harford County

Appoints New Executive Director

Bel Air, Md., February 5, 2019 — Community Foundation of Harford County has appointed Rota L. Knott executive director. She brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit administration and fund development.

Rota L. Knott

Knott comes to the Community Foundation of Harford County from the Somerset County Local Management Board on the Eastern Shore, where she served as executive director and grew the organization’s annual funding support for nonprofits and community partners that address the needs of children, youth and families.

In addition, Knott served as the executive director of Delmarva Education, a nine-county college access program supporting students in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

“Rota’s experience in nonprofit management, leading two prominent organizations, and her background in working with community foundations, will take Community Foundation of Harford County to the next level,” said Jayne Klein, president of the foundation. “We are so fortunate to have her leading our organization.”

A lifelong Marylander and native of Frederick County, Knott has demonstrated a commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations through involvement as a volunteer, board member and employee. She has a proven track record of success through strong leadership and collaboration with board directors and community leaders. Knott is certified in results-based accountability and planning for outcomes measurement by Results-Based Accountability.



Through her work at the Somerset County Local Management Board, Knott developed innovative programs that demonstrated measurable impact on the effects of incarceration in the community, provided support for disconnected youth, addressed childhood hunger and combated youth homelessness.

An award-winning journalist, Knott worked as a reporter, editor and art director for local, regional and national print and online publications for more than 25 years prior to joining the nonprofit world. She was recognized by the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association for her criminal justice coverage and the American Planning Association for her attention to land use issues.

She holds a Master of Science in Administration of Human Services from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Wilmington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications from Salisbury State University.

Knott is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, American Grant Writers’ Association, National Organization for Human Services, Tau Upsilon Alpha National Human Services Honor Society and Public Relations Society of America.

“The Harford County community is known for its remarkable level of generosity. I look forward to working with our board, donors and community stakeholders to enhance the Community Foundation of Harford County’s role as a vehicle for philanthropy and a catalyst for change in the community,” Knott said. “As the authority on charitable giving in Harford County, the Community Foundation is uniquely positioned to connect donors who care with causes that matter and enrich the quality of life for everyone in the county.”

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. It has been accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, the nation’s highest honor for philanthropic excellence. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.