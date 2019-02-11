SparkVision founder MaryBeth Hyland is keynote speaker for 2019 ATHENA Awards March 1

Pictured (L to R): Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Dr. Lisa Feulner,

Recipient of the 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award; Brittany Trocher, Recipient of

the 2018 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award; and Dianna G. Phillips,

PhD, President of Harford Community College.



The ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented in the Richlin Ballroom March 1. Here are the details provided:

The 2019 ATHENA Leadership Awards to be Presented on March 1

The 2019 ATHENA Awards will be presented on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 7:30 AM in the Richlin Ballroom. The ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award (a leader under 40 years of age) are presented to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in their career and assisted the advancement of women in their professional communities.

The keynote speaker for this year’s ATHENA Awards is MaryBeth Hyland, founder of SparkVision. Through consulting, speaking, workshops, and retreats, MaryBeth helps individuals and organizations who need an unbiased partner to identify the gap between their current and ideal culture. By analyzing values and behaviors, she ultimately empowers people to own their role in crafting the environments around them each day. At the breakfast, MaryBeth’s address will focus on discovering your authentic self and owning your gifts each day, a value that is deeply shared by ATHENA International.

Hosted by the Harford Community College Foundation, the ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast is part of ATHENA International, which is dedicated to creating leadership opportunities for women and recognizing their achievements in the communities and on the national level.

Because mentorship is an important theme of the ATHENA International Leadership Model and one of the criteria used to evaluate the nominees, it was a natural decision for the Harford Community College Foundation to designate event proceeds to a scholarship available to adult students returning to college. The ATHENA Leadership Scholarship is a $1,000 award given to an adult student who exemplifies professionalism and commitment to the community. This year, the Foundation awarded six of these scholarships – the most ever.

Below are the names of the finalists for the two ATHENA Awards:

2019 ATHENA Leadership Award Finalists

Mary Ann Bogarty, Vice President, Business Development Office – Harford Bank

Kristy Breslin-Klevinsky, Traffic Anchor – WJZ TV

Sue Manning Bresusiak, Business Development Director – Freedom Federal Credit Union

Janet Garinther, Owner, Sales Consultant, and Business Coach – Keller Williams American Premier Realty

Sharon Jacobs, CEO – Strategic Alliances Group, Inc.

Sharon Lipford, Program Development Officer – Mental Health Association of Maryland

Diane Sengstacke, President, Owner & Attorney – Home Title Company of Maryland

Angela Sheldon, Director of Program Management for Army and Joint Business Unit – ManTech

2019 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award Finalists

Rachel Fink, Director of Human Resources – EZ Shield, Inc.

Hillary Tayson, General Manager – Coffee Coffee

Jennie Towner, Associate Vice President for Student Development – Harford Community College

The Presenting Sponsor is The Daily Record. The ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award Sponsor is Harford Mutual. Platinum Sponsors are Bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc., EZShield, Harford County Public Library and Harford Community College.

Gold Sponsors are Chesapeake Professional Women’s Network (CPWN) and SparkVision. Silver Sponsors are APGFCU, Harford County Government and Towson University in Northeastern Maryland.

Bronze Sponsors include Advanced Eye Care, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, Beacon Staffing Alternatives, Elegant Restoration, Inc., Freedom Federal Credit Union, Harford Bank, The John Carroll School, MediaWise, Inc., and TENAX Technologies.

Media sponsors are I95 Business and Harford Cable Network.

Tickets for the ATHENA breakfast and award presentation are $40 each or $350 for a table of 10. Visit harford.edu/ATHENA.