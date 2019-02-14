Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 15-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a showing of the movie “Remember the Titans” with activities for kids at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday, a Frozen Marsh Walk hosted by the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center also on Saturday and the 2019 Winter Wine Expo at the APGFCU arena on Sunday,

Friday, Feb. 15

AADEMS-Youth Council orientation and fundraiser Feb. 15

The AADEMS-Youth Council is holding an orientation and fundraiser event from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Aberdeen Green Turtle, 1113 Beards Hill Road, Suite E. The AADEMS-Youth Council is looking for 10th through 12th graders interested in making an impact in their community through volunteerism and field trips. Please come out and meet some of your local politicians as we have a brief orientation and sign up to be a part of this new club in Harford and Cecil County. The even it sponsored by the African American Democratic Clubs of Maryland. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/hcdcc/photos/a.198264196894279/2099552616765418/?type=3&theater

HCC Actors Guild presents “[Title of Show]”, Feb. 15, 16 & 17

The HCC Actors Guild presents “[Title of Show]” a musical by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell at the Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall at Harford Community College. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 16 and 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $12 for adults, $3 for seniors, youth and students. For tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Feb. 16

“Remember the Titans” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Feb. 16

The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace celebrates Black History Month with a showing of the movie “Remember the Titans” Feb. 16. Activities start at 10:30 a.m. Help us celebrate Black History Month by creating a paper quilt with artist and teacher Laura Numsen. Snacks and hot chocolate available from the Colored School Foundation. The movie starts at 11 a.m. The true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. Tickets are $6. Free admission for all children under the age of 13 when accompanied by an adult. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/remember-the-titans-childrens-film-series/

Frozen Marsh Walk, March 16

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Frozen Marsh Walk 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Step into another world while exploring areas of Bosely Conservancy, trekking into the woods and onto the frozen marsh. *Meet behind Home Depot on Rt. 40. The event for ages 6 to adult is free . To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.

Dugout Canoe Workshop, March 16

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Dugout Canoe Workshop 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Learn and practice the methods used by Native Americans to carve canoes from trees. In this three-part series, learn a new piece of the process each month while building a dugout canoe for the Center! Traditional techniques will be followed as closely as possible to create this masterpiece. Dig into this exploration of history! The event is for ages 13 to adult. The fee is $3 per person. To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.

Sunday, Feb. 17

2019 Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 17

M&T Bank presents the 2019 WINTER WINE EXPO hosted by the The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at APGFCU arena. Join us for an enjoyable afternoon in support of the Harford Community College Foundation and Alumni & Friends Scholarship Association! The annual Winter Wine Expo is a community favorite and sell-out event year after year. Attendees have the opportunity to sample over 250 fine wines from around the world and an impressive selection of craft beer. Top local restaurants offer a selection of delicious small plates to pair perfectly with whatever is in your glass. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at door and $20 for designated drivers. For details, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1526&p=1

Buds and Bark Tree ID, Feb. 17

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Buds and Bark Tree ID event 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Deciduous trees can be tricky to identify in the winter because their leaves have fallen. Join us on a hike to identify some key characteristics to help you figure out which is which. Warm up by the fire with some hot chocolate afterwards! The event is for ages 11 to adult. To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.

Coming next . . .

Wine & Jazz at the Historical Society of Harford County, March 1

The Historical Society of Harford County is hosting a Wine & Jazz event at 7 p.m. March 1 at the society’s headquarters, 143 N. Main St. Bel Air. Here are the details: Join us for an intimate evening of wine and jazz in the former Bel Air post office, now the beautiful setting of the Harford County Historical Society Museum, and enjoy the smooth sounds of the Nico Sarbanes Jazz Trio. Sarbanes is a Baltimore Native jazz vocalist, trumpeter, and composer. He has emerged as one of the genre’s most talented young performers, combining a virtuosic technique on the trumpet with an impressive command of the vocal repertoire of the Great American Songbook.v$25 Admission is for ages 21+ only and includes beer, wine, and small plates. (Fee of $1.95 charged for online ticket purchase).

Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour, March 2

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme March 2nd in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. A ticket to this event includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and chocolate from Flavor Cupcakery, Sunny Day Cafe, Coffee Coffee, Log Cabin Candies and Mouth Party. Check-in for the event is from 1-4 pm at MaGerk’s Pub. Tickets may also be purchased for the event during check-in the day of the event. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/?fbclid=IwAR0DoSx1-WsXppRuZhhGXQqkCzelB9qj2vRR06v-V2fOCaWyNNyxdV4rLBo.

2nd Annual Women’s Summit, March 5

Harford County Public Library will host its 2nd Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp.Harford County Public Library to host the 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Water’s Edge Events Center. Tickets are $45 per person. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybcvkwrs.

Harlem Globetrotters’ Fan Powered World Tour at APGFCU Arena, March 13

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Fan Powered World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 13. Event starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC ticket office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.

Ongoing . . .

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





