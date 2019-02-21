Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 22-24)

Tidewater Players present “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Feb. 22, 23 & 24 and March 1, 2 & 3

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Tidewater Players presentation of “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Friday through Sunday, a Marsh Fairy Lanterns event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and the Baltimore Sculptors’ exhibition at Artists’ Emporium in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 22

Tidewater Players present “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Feb. 22. 23 & 24 and March 1, 2 & 3

Tidewater Players present “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $20-$22. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-heathers-the-musical/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Feb. 23

Marsh Fairy Lanterns event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 23

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Marsh Fairy Lanterns event 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 23. Fanciful fairies are known to inhabit all sorts of places, including the marsh. Create a beautiful, decorative lantern that is reminiscent of the lush world of marsh fairies in the summer season. The event for ages 8 to adult. Cost is $10 per project. To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Baltimore Sculptors’ exhibition at Artists’ Emporium in Havre de Grace, through Feb. 24

Artists’ Emporium hosts Baltimore Sculptors’ exhibition through Feb. 24. Admission is free. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. The Artists’ Emporium is at 220 N Washington St. in Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://www.artistsemporiumhdg.com.

Kid’s Kooky Science Experiments event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 24

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Kid’s Kooky Science Experiments event 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Calling all budding scientists? Don a lab coat and prepare to have fun while conducting hands-on experiments in our lab! Learn how the world around us works. The event is for ages 8-12. Cost is $5 per child. To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation.

Coming next . . .

The Cultural Center at the Opera House features “Fences”, Feb. 26

The Cultural Center at the Opera House is showing “Fences” starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 as part of its Black History Month events. Tickets are $5-$6. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/fences/

Wine & Jazz at the Historical Society of Harford County, March 1

The Historical Society of Harford County is hosting a Wine & Jazz event at 7 p.m. March 1 at the society’s headquarters, 143 N. Main St. Bel Air. Here are the details: Join us for an intimate evening of wine and jazz in the former Bel Air post office, now the beautiful setting of the Harford County Historical Society Museum, and enjoy the smooth sounds of the Nico Sarbanes Jazz Trio. Sarbanes is a Baltimore Native jazz vocalist, trumpeter, and composer. He has emerged as one of the genre’s most talented young performers, combining a virtuosic technique on the trumpet with an impressive command of the vocal repertoire of the Great American Songbook.v$25 Admission is for ages 21+ only and includes beer, wine, and small plates. (Fee of $1.95 charged for online ticket purchase).

Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour, March 2

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme March 2nd in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. A ticket to this event includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and chocolate from Flavor Cupcakery, Sunny Day Cafe, Coffee Coffee, Log Cabin Candies and Mouth Party. Check-in for the event is from 1-4 pm at MaGerk’s Pub. Tickets may also be purchased for the event during check-in the day of the event. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/?fbclid=IwAR0DoSx1-WsXppRuZhhGXQqkCzelB9qj2vRR06v-V2fOCaWyNNyxdV4rLBo.

2nd Annual Women’s Summit, March 5

Harford County Public Library will host its 2nd Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp.Harford County Public Library to host the 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Water’s Edge Events Center. Tickets are $45 per person. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybcvkwrs.

Harlem Globetrotters’ Fan Powered World Tour at APGFCU Arena, March 13

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Fan Powered World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 13. Event starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC ticket office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.

Ongoing . . .

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/