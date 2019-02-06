Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 7-10)

“A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor” is scheduled Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Thursday, Feb. 7

House Party concert series features Petty Coat Junction, Feb. 7



The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a House Party event 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The concert series features the band Petty Coat Junction. Tickets are $15 and are available here. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/459419607921223/

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.



Friday, Feb. 8



“A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor”, Feb. 8

Harford County Public Library Foundation will host “A Night Out @ the Library: Valen-tinis with Drew Lazor” on Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Tickets cost $25 per person and include a copy of “Session Cocktails” and a Winter Reading Program canvas market bag. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ycs48bzg.



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 8

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 8

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Feb. 9

Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs at the Amoss Center, Feb. 9



Beginnings: A Musical Valentine Celebrating the Hits of the Band Chicago performs 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. This ultimate tribute band plays the music of one of the greatest rock bands of all time – Chicago. Beginnings is based out of New York City and is made up of professional musicians who have toured and performed with artists as wide-ranging as Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brett Michaels and Constantine Maroulis. Beginnings covers material from the entire Chicago catalog including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Just You and Me,” “Hard Habit to Break,” “Look Away,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and many more. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Winter Doldrums annual music faculty concert at Harford Community College, Feb. 10



Enjoy “Winter Doldrums” the HCC music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10, then stroll over to the Student Center and admire the Fine Arts faculty’s annual exhibit of painting, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “After Hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.



Coming next . . .

2nd Annual Women’s Summit, March 5

Harford County Public Library will host its 2nd Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp.Harford County Public Library to host the 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Water’s Edge Events Center. Tickets are $45 per person. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybcvkwrs.

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.

Ongoing . . .

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

