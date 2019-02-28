Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 1-3)

The Liriodendron Mansion’s exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski opens March 3 and continues through March 24.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Wine & Jazz event at the Historical Society of Harford County on Friday, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour on Saturday and the opening reception of the exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski at the Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Friday, March 1

Tidewater Players present “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House March 1, 2 & 3

Tidewater Players present “Heathers: The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House. Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 1 and 2, 2 p.m. March 3. Tickets are $20-$22. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-heathers-the-musical/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace.



Wine & Jazz at the Historical Society of Harford County, March 1

The Historical Society of Harford County is hosting a Wine & Jazz event at 7 p.m. March 1 at the society’s headquarters, 143 N. Main St. Bel Air. Here are the details: Join us for an intimate evening of wine and jazz in the former Bel Air post office, now the beautiful setting of the Harford County Historical Society Museum, and enjoy the smooth sounds of the Nico Sarbanes Jazz Trio. Sarbanes is a Baltimore Native jazz vocalist, trumpeter, and composer. He has emerged as one of the genre’s most talented young performers, combining a virtuosic technique on the trumpet with an impressive command of the vocal repertoire of the Great American Songbook.v$25 Admission is for ages 21+ only and includes beer, wine, and small plates. (Fee of $1.95 charged for online ticket purchase).



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 1

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, March 1

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, March 2

Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour, March 2

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme March 2nd in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. A ticket to this event includes a drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and chocolate from Flavor Cupcakery, Sunny Day Cafe, Coffee Coffee, Log Cabin Candies and Mouth Party. Check-in for the event is from 1-4 pm at MaGerk’s Pub. Tickets may also be purchased for the event during check-in the day of the event. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/?fbclid=IwAR0DoSx1-WsXppRuZhhGXQqkCzelB9qj2vRR06v-V2fOCaWyNNyxdV4rLBo.



Sunday, March 3

Opening Art Exhibition of the 2019 Season at The Liriodendron Mansion, March 3-March 24

The Liriodendron Mansion hosts the opening reception of the exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski. Curated by John and Terri Hardwicke from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. These three artists interpret reality in uniquely expressive ways. Greg Fletcher and Leslie Schwing work with imagery from the depth of inner city Baltimore and their personal histories of Caribbean and African influences. The late Jerzy Kajetanski (now represented by his daughter Eva Skrenta) arose from the Chaos of the Polish resistance in the 1940’s, to New York city in the 50’s and later Baltimore Maryland. What they have in common is the ability to perceive and express much beauty in spite of the apparent dissonance in the world around them. The show will continue through March 24th, with open hours on Sundays 1-4 pm and Wednesdays 1-7. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869624443383612/.

Coming next . . .

2nd Annual Women’s Summit, March 5

Harford County Public Library will host its 2nd Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp.Harford County Public Library to host the 2nd Annual Women’s Summit March 5 at Water’s Edge Events Center. Tickets are $45 per person. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybcvkwrs.

Harlem Globetrotters’ Fan Powered World Tour at APGFCU Arena, March 13

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Fan Powered World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 13. Event starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC ticket office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Fu5n30nRCFa

Ongoing . . .

Harford Community College’s Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition, Jan. 17 – Feb. 22

This year’s Annual Art + Design Exhibition features the recent artwork of the many talented faculty and staff in the Art + Design Program at Harford Community College. The exhibit in the college’s Chesapeake Gallery includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas. There will be a free closing reception, open to the public, on Thursday, February 21, 11 AM – 1 PM. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from January 17 – February 22. This exhibition will also be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities that will take place on Sunday, February 10 at 3 PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.LIVEatHarfordCC.com.

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





