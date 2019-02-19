UM Upper Chesapeake Health elects four to top positions on its board

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has elected a chairman, vice-chair, treasurer and secretary to serve two-year terms on its board. Here are the details provided:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Elects Bryan Kelly Board Chair

James M. Harkins, Franklin J. Hajek and Richard P. Streett, Jr. were also elected to leadership positions

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has elected Bryan E. Kelly, CFP, chair of the board. James M. Harkins has been elected vice-chair; Franklin J. Hajek, CPA, treasurer; and Richard P. Streett, Jr. V.M.D., secretary. They will serve two-year terms.

Kelly is a Certified Financial Planner and founding partner of The Kelly Group, a Bel Air-based firm that provides financial planning, wealth management and asset management services.

Bryan E. Kelly

He serves on the board of directors for Harford Bank and the PIMCO Independent Advisory Council. He is past chair and vice chair of Harford Community College; a past board member of the Harford Community College Foundation and past chair of the Academy of Finance. He also served on the Financial Planning Association of Maryland and served as past co-chair of the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Economics Advisory Council and past president and treasurer of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.

A Darlington resident, Kelly has been involved with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health for several years. He was appointed to the UM UCH, Hospital, Venture and UCH Foundation boards in 2013. He has served as treasurer of UM UCH and its hospitals’ boards of directors and chair of the Finance Committee. He is a former member of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Financial Affairs Committee.

Harkins, vice-chair of the UM UCH board and a Whiteford resident, is a former Harford County Executive and member of the House of Delegates, where he served on the Appropriations and Judiciary committees. He has served on the hospital and foundation boards since 2015.

James M. Harkins

In addition to serving in the legislature and as county executive, Harkins worked in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in addition to being director of Maryland Environmental Service. He serves as a trustee of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, where he chairs the Administrative Committee and serves on the Corporate Governance, Investment and Securities Litigation committees.

He has received numerous awards including the Law Enforcement Award from the Susquehanna Optimist Club; Law Enforcement Commendation Medal from the Sons of the American Revolution; Legislator of the Year Award from the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association and Legislative Appreciation Award from the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police.

He was first elected to vice-chair of the UM UCH and Hospitals’ boards of directors in January 2018. He also serves as UM UCH’s representative to the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors.

Hajek, the newly elected treasurer, is a Certified Public Accountant with a private practice, Frank Hajek & Associates, P.A., in Bel Air. Since 1988, his firm has provided financial guidance to businesses and individuals, with expertise ranging from tax management and accounting services to more in-depth services such as audits, financial statements, computer consulting and financial planning.

Franklin J. Hajek

He began his public accounting career with Price Waterhouse and then joined Schnepfe & Company, a Towson-based firm.

A Bel Air resident, Hajek has been and remains active in many community and professional organizations. He was appointed to the UM UCH, Hospital, Venture and foundation boards of directors in 2013. He serves as chair of the UM UCH Finance Committee, where he previously served as vice-chair. He also serves as a member of the University of Maryland Medical System Financial Affairs Committee.

Streett, a veterinarian, was elected secretary of the UM UCH board. He has been involved with UM UCH for many years, including serving on the foundation board starting in 1999, which he chaired from 2007-15, and serving as treasurer of the UM UCH board. Streett is also the chairperson of the Board’s Planning Committee.

Richard P. Streett, Jr.

He founded a veterinary practice in 1971 that now has locations in Churchville, Bel Air and Havre de Grace and is also a partner in The Spenceola Group, a commercial and residential property development and management group.

A Churchville resident and active community member, Streett is past chairman and a member of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board. He is also a past chairman of the Harford Community College board of trustees and former chair of the board of directors of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. He has served on executive and advisory boards for state and national veterinary associations. He is a co-founder and vice chair of the Greater Harford Committee, secretary of the board of directors of the Maryland Environmental Service and serves on the Global Leadership Council of the Dean of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He is a past member of the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Maryland Agricultural Commission.

“University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s board leadership members are dedicated to our community and are committed to providing the best health care delivery system possible,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “They are passionate about the quality care we provide to patients and support our vision to create the healthiest community in Maryland. We are fortunate to have their expertise, leadership and commitment guiding our efforts.”

