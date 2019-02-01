Experts in the effects of aging and substance abuse are joining the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Department of Behavioral Health. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

Welcomes Two New Clinical Leaders to Behavioral Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) welcomes two new clinical leaders to the Department of Behavioral Health. Adam Rosenblatt, MD, is the director of geriatric psychiatry. Georgia (Gigi) Rosenblatt, MS, APRN, PMHCNS-BC, is the administrative director of substance use services.

As director of geriatric psychiatry, Adam Rosenblatt provides treatment and counseling to the Department of Behavioral Health’s inpatients and outpatients, with a focus on those suffering the related effects of aging. In addition, he will lead the development of a comprehensive geri-psychiatry program that will assist with inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services.

Adam Rosenblatt, MD (photographed for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC and Robin Sommer)

Prior to UM UCH, Rosenblatt served in various positions at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, including director of geropsychiatry, professor of psychiatry and neurology, co-director of the Huntington’s Disease Program and supervising psychiatrist at the Center for Advanced Healthcare. He also has served in a variety psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry roles at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He holds a medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree from Yale University. His psychiatric residency took place at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Rosenblatt is published widely, the author or co-author of more than 100 articles, books and book chapters. Rosenblatt has been a peer reviewer for Harvard Journal of Psychiatry, Neuropsychiatric Genetics, Brain, Journal of Neurology, American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, Annals of Neurology and other publications. He is an expert on the topics of Huntington’s Disease, dementia and long-term care issues.

As administrative director of substance use services, Georgia Rosenblatt connects and coordinates with the wide array of public and private substance use services in Harford County. In addition, she educates providers, staff and the community on substance use disorders including identification and management of the disease and provides referrals to the most appropriate treatment for the individual seeking care.

Prior to her arrival at UM UCH, Rosenblatt served as a nurse clinician in substance abuse services and adult psychiatry with the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System; as a clinical case manager and clinical nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital; as a faculty instructor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing; and nurse manager of addiction treatment services at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Georgia (Gigi) Rosenblatt, MS, APRN, PMHCNS-BC (photographed for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC and Robin Sommer)

She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University. She is certified by the American Nurses’ Association as a clinical nurse specialist in adult psychiatric and mental health nursing. Her professional memberships include Alliance for the Mentally Ill, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Association for Nursing Professional Development and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

“We are fortunate to have Adam Rosenblatt and Gigi Rosenblatt part of our behavioral health team,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “Behavioral health is such an important part of the care we provide. Their experience in treating patients and working with the community will help us as we provide a comprehensive, integrated approach to best serve our area’s behavioral health care needs.”



