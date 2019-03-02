Abingdon Library to close March 3 through August for window and roof replacement

The Abingdon Library is closing March 3 for a window and roof replacement project expected to last through August. Its programs and services will be handled by the Harford County Public Library’s 10 other branches. Here are the details provided:

Abingdon Library Closes March 3 for

Window and Roof Replacement Project

Abingdon, Md., March 1, 2019 — The Abingdon Library will be closed March 3 through August 2019 for a construction project. The branch windows and portions of the roof will be demolished and replaced.



Abingdon customers are encouraged to visit any of the other 10 branches during this time. All items placed on reserve (holds) for Abingdon customers that come in during the time the Abingdon Library is closed will be sent to the Bel Air Library. Customers will be notified by their usual manner and may pick up the item at the Bel Air Library or request the item to be sent to another location.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete some much needed repairs to the Abingdon Library’s windows and roof,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “While the physical branch will be offline for several months, many resources are available online at HCPLonline.org or at the other 10 libraries in the county.”

Updates will be posted to HCPLonline.org as information becomes available.

Several regularly scheduled Abingdon Library programs have been moved to other locations during the construction. They include:

“Abingdon Books at Night” will be held at the Bel Air Library. Upcoming discussions include “The Flight Attendant” by Chris Bohjalian, Monday, March 11; “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers on Monday, April 8; and “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer, Monday, May 13. Each takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Booked for Lunch,” a midday opportunity for adults to bring their lunch and enjoy a book discussion, will be held at the Fallston Library. Programs include “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce on Wednesday, March 20; “The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto” by Mitch Albom on Wednesday, April 17; and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng on Wednesday, May 15. The programs take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

“Books on Tap,” a book group for adults that offers bold titles and refreshing talk, will be held at Pairings Bistro, 2105 Laurel Bush Road, Suite 108, in Bel Air. Advance registration through Books on Tap Meetup is required. Upcoming topics include “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza on Monday, March 18; “The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls” by Anissa Gray on Monday, April 15; and “The Kinship of Secrets” by Eugenia Kim on Monday, May 20. All will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.



