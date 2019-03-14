Golden Dragon Acrobats to perform at Amoss Center April 6

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. Here are the details provided:

The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform on April 6 at 3 PM in the Amoss Center. Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions beginning 25 centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats feature electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

