Harford Day student Sophia Mather wins Carsons Scholarship

Harford Day school student Sophia Mather was recently awarded a scholarship from a fund founded by current United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital Dr. Ben Carson, and his wife, Candy. Here are the details provided:

Sophia Mather

Photo Courtesy Harford Day

LOCAL STUDENT WINS CARSONS SCHOLARSHIP

Bel Air, MD, March 11, 2019—Harford Day student, Sophia (Mather) was recently named a Carson Scholar.



The Carson Scholars Fund founded in 1994 by Dr. Ben Carson, and his wife, Candy is a scholarship program which awards students who have embraced high levels of academic excellence and community service with a $1000 college scholarship. Congratulations to Sophia!

For more information visit https://carsonscholars.org/about-csf/our-impact/