Liriodendron Mansion’s Music at the Mansion concert series features Bob Sima with Shannon Plummer March 24

Bob Sima will perform at the Liriodendron on Sunday, March 24, along with Shannon Plummer.

The Liriodendron Mansion’s concert series features Bob Sima with Shannon Plummer at 6 p.m. March 24. Here are the details provided:

MUSIC AT THE MANSION PRESENTS BOB SIMA WITH SHANNON PLUMMER ON MARCH 24

(Bel Air, Maryland – March 19, 2019) – The Liriodendron Mansion is pleased to welcome Bob Sima with Shannon Plummer to its Music at the Mansion concert series on Sunday, March 24 at 6 pm.

Bob Sima is to music what Wayne Dyer and Don Miguel Ruiz are to books and Rumi and Hafiz are to poetry. He has been called “Eckhart Tolle with a guitar.” He is a troubadour, a way-shower, a guide, an awakener, and a musical mystic.

Bob’s music talks straight to your soul, leading listeners to an expanded consciousness, deeper sense of connection, and inner peace and purpose. His music bridges daily life and soul consciousness, the eternal with the now. He delivers instantly accessible songs that take up residence and resonance in your soul.

Each performance is unique and soul-stirring, straddling the worlds of folk, kirtan, soul, and gospel as he guides audiences deeply on a journey. He not only connects to his audience, the audience connects with each other.

Bob performs with his on-stage and off-stage partner and creative collaborator, Shannon Plummer. All of their work is influenced, inspired, and integrated with Bob’s music as the foundation to create memories that will touch your heart. Together they amplify each other’s gifts into a divine combination that will lead the soul to truth and peace.

Tickets are $15 each and are available for purchase online, by phone, or at the door on the day of the performance. Refreshments are available for a donation.

For tickets, visit http://liriodendron.com/calendar/

Contact the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation at info@liriodendron.com or 410-879-4424 for additional information.

Music at the Mansion is supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, and by a grant from Harford County.​