The Community Foundation of Harford County offers 12 scholarships

The Community Foundation of Harford County has made 12 scholarships available. It is accepting applications through March 15. For more information, visit www.cfharfordcounty.org. Here are the details provided:

The Community Foundation of Harford County’s 2019 scholarship program is now accepting applications for 12 scholarship opportunities. The application period is open through March 15.

• The Academic Legacy Elementary Educator Scholarship is a $1,500 award offered to encourage and assist high school seniors and undergraduate college students to pursue careers in elementary education.

• The Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship of $1,500 is offered to encourage and assist a high school senior in pursuit of an education in engineering.

• The Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship of $2,500 is offered to

encourage and assist college undergraduates in the completion of an education in engineering.

• Academic Legacy Secondary Educator Scholarship of $1,500 is offered to encourage and assist high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores and juniors to pursue careers in secondary education.

• The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship f o$1,500 is offered to encourage and assist female high school seniors in the top 25 percent of their class in terms of SAT/GPA to pursue an education in science, engineering and math.

• The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship of $2,500 is offered to encourage and assist female college undergraduates in completion of an education in science, engineering and math.

• The Charles John Eshinsky Memorial Scholarship of $800 is offered to a student who pursues a post-secondary degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM).

• The Colin J. Haller Scholarship of $1,000 is offered to a student who pursues a health-related bachelor’s degree to include, but not limited to, nursing, pre- medical, psychology, sports medicine, or pharmaceuticals.

• The Edward V. Goetz Environmental Science Scholarship of $1,000 is offered to a student committed to attending an accredited environmental science program including but not limited to geology, ecology, natural science, botany, biology, zoology, ornithology, habitat restoration, environmental/wildlife management, forestry.

• The Richard O. Cook VMD Scholarship of up to $500 is offered to a worthy senior in the Harford Tech Agribusiness/Animal Science Program who demonstrates great personal character, passion for animals, and a dedication to pursue a career in animal studies.

• The Robert W. Ellenby Travel and Tourism Scholarship of up to $1,000 is established to foster and promote career interest in the travel industry and to support students who wish to pursue a travel-related profession.

• The William A. Humbert Memorial Scholarship of $5,000 is offered to a graduate of a Harford County high school who is currently a college junior or college senior majoring in music or music education, or is in a graduate program.

Since 2010, the Community Foundation has been a leading source for post-secondary scholarship funding in Harford County. CFHC’s scholarship program supports many areas of study, with scholarships funded by generous donors who believe in the value of education.

CFHC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to promoting and increasing philanthropy by building and managing permanent endowments and gifts to meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.

For information about creating a scholarship with the Community Foundation of Harford County, call 443-371-6062.