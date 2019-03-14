Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 14-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a fundraiser for the family of the 7-year-old killed in Monday’s 12 vehicle accident on Route 24 at Black Eyed Suzie’s and MaGerk’s restaurants in Bel Air Thursday, a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local at Harford Community College on Saturday and two Irish-themed performances at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, March 14

Main Street Fundraiser for Johnson Family, March 14

Black Eyed Suzie’s and MaGerk’s restaurants in Bel Air are hosting a Main Street Fundraiser March 14 for the family of Tripp Johnson, the 7-year-old killed in a 12 vehicle accident on Route 24 Monday’s that also took the life of Klein’s Family Markets President Andrew Klein and injured three others. Twenty percent of sales at both restaurants between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. are to be donated to the Johnson family. Black Eyed Suzie’s is at 119 S. Main Street and MaGerk’s is at 120 S Bond St. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/319326381934831/.

McLean Avenue Irish Band performs at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, March 14

The McLean Avenue Irish Band performs 8 p.m. March 14 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace. McLean Avenue Irish Band is an eclectic mix of musicians that blend together to create a dynamic, vibrant and memorable musical experience for audiences everywhere. Tickets are $23-$25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/mclean-avenue-irish-band/.

Friday, March 15

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, March 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





“Hot Strings and Flying Feet: Irish Roots and American Branches” the Cultural Center at the Opera House March 15

Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble presents “Hot Strings and Flying Feet: Irish Roots and American Branches” 8 p.m. March 15 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $23-$25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/hot-strings-and-flying-feet-irish-roots-and-american-branches/

Saturday, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.



Bay Area Children’s Theatre presents “Peg + Cat Live!” at the Amoss Center, March 16

Bay Area Children’s Theatre presents “Peg + Cat Live!” at 3 p.m. March 16 at the Amoss Center. Based on the Emmy-winning PBS Kids show, this totally awesome musical features wild comedy, countless favorite songs from the show, and Peg’s super coolest pal Ramone! When Peg’s Mom asks Peg and Cat to mail some really important letters they come face to face with a really big dog. Really Big Problem! To solve it, they’ll need math—bar graphs, size comparison, position words, fair sharing, and a whole lot of counting. They’ll also need to count on each other, and the audience too, for their problem to be solved. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $15-$25. For tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1541&r=cb8214202e994eda91acc722f594ea05

The Colored School Foundation presents “Phenomenal Woman” starring Ami Brabson at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, March 16

The Colored School Foundation presents “Phenomenal Woman” starring Ami Brabson 2 p.m. March 16 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation (CSF) is proud to present an encore performance of Ami Brabson’s Phenomenal Woman. An accomplished actress and vocalist, Ami captivates audiences with a riveting performance inspired by the Maya Angelou’s poem “Phenomenal Woman.” Tickets are $23-$25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/phenomenal-woman/

Sunday, March 17

Corned beef and cabbage bull roast, March 17

A corned beef and cabbage bull roast will he held at 1 p.m. March 17 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood. Tickets are $45. For tickets, call 410-905-8550.

Coming next . . .

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Fu5n30nRCFa

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at Amoss Center, April 6

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. Tickets for Golden Dragon Acrobats are $15-$25 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/3ywf30o2jHj

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival sponsored by APGFCU and the Town of Bel Air comes to Rockfield Park Ball Fields, 501 E. Churchville Road, on April 13. The event begins at 10 a.m. Family fun for kids of all ages! Free kites while supplies last, plus great music and affordable food at Rockfield Park Ball Fields. Rain date April 14th. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1490287771104960/

Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Opening Art Exhibition of the 2019 Season at The Liriodendron Mansion, March 3-March 24

The Liriodendron Mansion hosts the opening reception of the exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski. Curated by John and Terri Hardwicke from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. These three artists interpret reality in uniquely expressive ways. Greg Fletcher and Leslie Schwing work with imagery from the depth of inner city Baltimore and their personal histories of Caribbean and African influences. The late Jerzy Kajetanski (now represented by his daughter Eva Skrenta) arose from the Chaos of the Polish resistance in the 1940’s, to New York city in the 50’s and later Baltimore Maryland. What they have in common is the ability to perceive and express much beauty in spite of the apparent dissonance in the world around them. The show will continue through March 24th, with open hours on Sundays 1-4 pm and Wednesdays 1-7. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869624443383612/.



For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/