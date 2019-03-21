Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 22-24)

The John Carroll School presents Pippin 7 p.m. March 22 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 23 at the school, 703 E Churchville Rd. in Bel Air. For tickets visit: https://johncarroll.org/pippin

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The John Carroll School Theatre Department’s production of Pippin on Friday and Saturday, The Cultural Center at the Opera House presentation of Malice in Wonderland Friday through Sunday and the 28th Annual Marsh Clean Up at Bosely Conservancy on Saturday.

Friday, March 22

The John Carroll School presents Pippin, March 22 & 23

The John Carroll School presents Pippin 7 p.m. March 22 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 23 at the school, 703 E Churchville Rd. in Bel Air. For tickets visit: https://johncarroll.org/pippin.Heir to the throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield and the intrigues of political power. In the end, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. Pippin’s message is universal and will connect with audiences across the age spectrum! Don’t miss out on what is sure to be another stellar JC Theatre Department production!

The Cultural Center at the Opera House presents Malice in Wonderland March 22-24

The Cultural Center at the Opera House presents Malice in Wonderland March 22-24. Malice in Wonderland is presented by Forest Hill Dance and The Dance Macabre, whose previous shows include fairy tales with a twist like Snow White and the Seven Demonsand Cinderella, Vampire Slayer. These shows feature original stories, dancers age 11-adult, and the talents of Baltimore-based voice actors. Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 22 and 23 and 1 p.m. March 23 and 24. Tickets are $12-$17. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/malice-in-wonderland/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace.

Paint a bunny at Eden Mill Nature Center, March 22

Eden Mill presents a child and adult paint afternoon (public school early dismissal day). from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 22. The event is for children ages 5 to 10 with an adult. Create a “Bunny” painting on canvas to learn how to use tools such as acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, as well as painting techniques. Child and adult will each complete a 14”x 18” acrylic painting on canvas with instruction provided throughout event. Fees: Eden Mill Member: $45 (for 1 child and 1 adult). Each additional child: $22.50

Non-Member: $50 (for 1 child and 1 adult). Each additional child: $25.Call Eden Mill to register: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org. Eden Mill Nature Center is at 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, March 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, March 23

Volunteer open house at The Historical Society of Harford County, March 23

Looking for an opportunity to serve in the community? The Historical Society of Harford County Inc is holding a volunteer open house on Saturday, March 23rd from 10am – 2pm at their headquarters on Main Street – come learn more about ways you can get involved! The Historical Society of Harford County is at 143 N Main St. in Bel Air.



28th Annual Marsh Clean Up at Bosely Conservancy, March 23

28th Annual Marsh Clean Up at Bosely Conservancy is 9 a.m. to noon March 23. The Bosely Conservancy is part of the Otter Point Creek Component of the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve – Maryland. Join members of the Izaak Walton League and volunteers with Harford County Parks & Recreation and the Chesapeake Bay Reserve to keep our marsh beautiful! Help us clean up the beautiful Otter Point Creek Marsh – part of the Winters Run Watershed. Meet at 2601 Perry Avenue, Edgewood, MD at the entrance of the Bosely Conservancy.Wear old shoes or boots and gloves. Go online to register at: https://otterpointcreek.visionproregistration.com/families/login

Sunday, March 24

Oak Grove Baptist Church presents David Laflin’s Illusion Show March 24

Oak Grove Baptist Church presents David Laflin’s Illusion Show at 4 p.m. March 24. Admission is free but a love offering for the performer and collection of nonperishable food items for the church’s food pantry is appreciated. Get more info and tickets at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/illusion

Music at the Mansion features Bob Sima with Shannon Plummer March 24

The Liriodendron Mansion’s Music at the Mansion concert series features Bob Sima with Shannon Plummer at 6 p.m. March 24. Tickets are $15 each and are available for purchase online, by phone, or at the door on the day of the performance. Refreshments are available for a donation. For details visit: http://ow.ly/1pLU30o8UaI

Rockfield Manor Bridal Showcase, March 24

The Rockfield Manor Bridal Showcase comes to Rockfield Manor noon to 3 p.m. March 24. The event features DJs, florists, photographers, caterers, salons and more. Rockfield Manor is at 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/623013628154133/

Coming next …

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Fu5n30nRCFa

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at Amoss Center, April 6

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. Tickets for Golden Dragon Acrobats are $15-$25 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/3ywf30o2jHj

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival sponsored by APGFCU and the Town of Bel Air comes to Rockfield Park Ball Fields, 501 E. Churchville Road, on April 13. The event begins at 10 a.m. Family fun for kids of all ages! Free kites while supplies last, plus great music and affordable food at Rockfield Park Ball Fields. Rain date April 14th. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1490287771104960/

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Opening Art Exhibition of the 2019 Season at The Liriodendron Mansion, March 3-March 24

The Liriodendron Mansion hosts the opening reception of the exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski. Curated by John and Terri Hardwicke from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. These three artists interpret reality in uniquely expressive ways. Greg Fletcher and Leslie Schwing work with imagery from the depth of inner city Baltimore and their personal histories of Caribbean and African influences. The late Jerzy Kajetanski (now represented by his daughter Eva Skrenta) arose from the Chaos of the Polish resistance in the 1940’s, to New York city in the 50’s and later Baltimore Maryland. What they have in common is the ability to perceive and express much beauty in spite of the apparent dissonance in the world around them. The show will continue through March 24th, with open hours on Sundays 1-4 pm and Wednesdays 1-7. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869624443383612/.



