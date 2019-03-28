Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 29-31)

The gallery at the Liriodendron features the work of Jack Radcliffe March 31-April 28.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference and the Oak Grove Baptist Church’s 2019 Women’s Conference both on Saturday, and the opening of Jack Radcliffe’s exhibit at the gallery at the Liriodendron on Sunday.

Friday, March 29

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 29

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, March 29

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Fu5n30nRCFa



2019 Women’s Conference at Oak Grove Baptist Church, March 30

Oak Grove Baptist Church hosts its 2019 Women’s Conference 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30. The event features Jessica Long, gold-medal winning, paralympic swimmer for Team USA. Registration & continental breakfast begins at 8:30am. Event 9:30am – 2pm. Tickets are $30. For details, visit https://www.oakgrovebaptist.com/women/. Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air.



Sunday, March 31

Liriodendron gallery features the work of Jack Radcliffe, March 31-April 28

The gallery at the Liriodendron is featuring Harford County artists and others from around the region. The show that starts March 31 and continues through April 28 features Jack Radcliffe, whose work has been shown at: the Corcoran Gallery, Washington, D.C.; Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Moscow, Russia; Cascais Cultural Center, Cascais, Portugal; Casa de los Morlanes, Zaragoza, Spain; Light Factory Gallery, Charlotte, North Carolina; UMBC Gallery, AOQ Gallery; The University of Arkansas, at Little Rock; Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, Maryland. The gallery is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit liriodendron.com call (410) 879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air.

Coming next . . .

9th Annual Retirement Planning Expo, April 5

The 9th Annual Retirement Planning Expo is to be held noon to 7 p.m. April 5 at the Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millenium Dr., Belcamp. The free event for people in or nearing retirement includes professional speakers and workshops, all featuring thought-provoking topics relating to retirement. Workshops will help to educate in areas of financial planning, taxes and many other wealth services. Traditional retirement planning generally consisted of Social Security, a pension and personal savings. But for today’s retirees, the picture is quite different. The Expo workshops can help emerging retirees and current retirees understand changes, the best approach, the best way to guarantee income and what part each component plays in the overall goal to make money last a lifetime. To register, email Register at retirementexpo.org

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at Amoss Center, April 6

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. Tickets for Golden Dragon Acrobats are $15-$25 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/3ywf30o2jHj

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival sponsored by APGFCU and the Town of Bel Air comes to Rockfield Park Ball Fields, 501 E. Churchville Road, on April 13. The event begins at 10 a.m. Family fun for kids of all ages! Free kites while supplies last, plus great music and affordable food at Rockfield Park Ball Fields. Rain date April 14th. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1490287771104960/

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





