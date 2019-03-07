Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 8-10)

The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace features An Evening with Robin Bullock 8 p.m. March 9.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of Urinetown, The Musical at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday, a performance by folk musician Robin Bullock at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday and the head-shaving St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer charity event at Looney’s Pub North also on Saturday.

Friday, March 8

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Urinetown, The Musical, March 8-10

Phoenix Festival Theater presents Urinetown, The Musical in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $16-$20 at http://LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards.

An Evening of Jazz at HCC, March 8

Harford Community College presents An Evening of Jazz 8 p.m. March 8 in Joppa Hall Recital Hall #1. Musical performance featuring Bob DeVos, jazz guitarist. Tickets are $10. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Saturday, March 9

An Evening with Robin Bullock at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, March 9

The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace features An Evening with Robin Bullock 8 p.m. March 9. Hailed as a “Celtic guitar god” by Baltimore City Paper and “one of the best folk instrumentalists in the business” by Sing Out! Magazine, Robin Bullock is one of the preeminent acoustic music masters of our time. His virtuosity on guitar, cittern and mandolin blends the ancient melodies of the Celtic lands, their vigorous American descendants, and the masterworks of the Baroque and Renaissance eras into one powerful musical vision. Tickets are $23-$25. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/an-evening-with-robin-bullock/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace.

St. Baldrick’s Charity event at Looney’s Pub North, March 9

Looney’s Pub North in Bel Air is hosting its 8th annual St. Baldrick’s Charity event from noon to 9 p.m. March 9. The event, known for shaving heads to benefit the childhood cancer charity, includes live music, kids’ games, face painting and a live auction. For details, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/9163/2019. Looney’s Pub North is at 312 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Sunday, March 10

Sunday Afternoon Concert at Harford Community College, March 10

Sunday Afternoon Concert at 3 p.m. at Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. Concert featuring soprano Brooke Dircks and pianist Joseph Satava. Tickets are $10. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Coming next . . .

Harlem Globetrotters’ Fan Powered World Tour at APGFCU Arena, March 13

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Fan Powered World Tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 13. Event starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC ticket office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue” symposium, March 16

“Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” a half-day symposium focusing on Harford County’s agriculture and food system and the advantages of buying local, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harford Community College. The symposium takes place in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, on the Harford Community College campus. The cost to attend is $10 per person. To register and for more information, visit harford.edu/gather. Questions about the symposium should be directed to Dr. Stowers at sstowers@harford.edu.

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference, March 30

Harford County Public Library’s 6th annual Genealogy Conference takes place Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street in Bel Air. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Fu5n30nRCFa

Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Opening Art Exhibition of the 2019 Season at The Liriodendron Mansion, March 3-March 24

The Liriodendron Mansion hosts the opening reception of the exhibition for artists Greg Fletcher, Leslie Schwing and Jerzy Kajetanski. Curated by John and Terri Hardwicke from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 3. These three artists interpret reality in uniquely expressive ways. Greg Fletcher and Leslie Schwing work with imagery from the depth of inner city Baltimore and their personal histories of Caribbean and African influences. The late Jerzy Kajetanski (now represented by his daughter Eva Skrenta) arose from the Chaos of the Polish resistance in the 1940’s, to New York city in the 50’s and later Baltimore Maryland. What they have in common is the ability to perceive and express much beauty in spite of the apparent dissonance in the world around them. The show will continue through March 24th, with open hours on Sundays 1-4 pm and Wednesdays 1-7. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869624443383612/.



