University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health to host event recognizing Vietnam veterans on March 30

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health plans to recognize Vietnam veterans with a ceremony March 30. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Hosts

Event to Recognize Vietnam Veterans on March 30

In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 and Maryland’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 30, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) is holding a special event to recognize and honor Vietnam veterans.

On Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in recognition and thanks for their service, veterans who served in any branch of the armed forces, anywhere in the world between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, are invited to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center’s Chesapeake Conference Center to receive a United States of America Department of Defense commemorative Vietnam veteran lapel pin and associated documents.

UM UCH is a Commemorative Partner of the United States of America Vietnam Veterans Commemoration.

This national commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense and launched in 2012 by the President to thank and honor the nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

A unique Vietnam War lapel pin was created, and that pin, a lasting memento of our nation’s thanks, is what will be presented to veterans. To date, UM UCH has provided this pin to more than 350 veterans.

“We are grateful for everything all our veterans have done, and we are particularly appreciative of those who served in Vietnam,” said Allen Siegel, director, spiritual care services at UM UCH. “When Vietnam veterans returned home, many times their service was not acknowledged or appreciated. Our event on March 30 is a way for us, as a community, to thank those veterans. We are hoping Vietnam veterans in the area will stop by so we can thank them personally.”

For more information about the March 30 event, call 443-643-1375 or email asiegel1@uchs.org. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is located at 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive in Bel Air.