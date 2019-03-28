Whitaker Mill Road bridge to close between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for five days starting April 15

The Harford County Department of Public Works today announced the planned closing of Whitaker Mill Road Bridge over Winters Run between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for five days starting April 15. Here are the details provided:

Whitaker Mill Road Bridge to Close for Repairs Beginning April 15

BEL AIR, Md., (March 27, 2019) – The Harford County Department of Public Works will close Whitaker Mill Road Bridge #51 over Winters Run, which is between MD Route 24 and Old Joppa Road, on or about Monday, April 15, 2019 for approximately five days. The closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day to complete repairs to the timber bridge deck. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions about this project can be directed to Matt Miller, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

An online map of this and other county road closures is published on the county website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.