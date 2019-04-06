6th annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk comes to HCC May 18

The 6th annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk will be held will be held at Harford Community College May 18. Here are the details provided:

Harford County is Running for Recovery on Saturday, May 18

BEL AIR, Md., (March 27, 2019) – The Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk will be held, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 on the scenic grounds of Harford Community College. Proceeds from this year’s race will continue Harford United Charities’ efforts to increase resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and assistance for individuals suffering from addiction. Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource will receive donations at the race.

Last year more than 250 runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers participated in the chip-timed race, professionally coordinated by Charm City Run.

This year, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three runners male and female; $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. Medals will also be awarded to the top three runners in each class. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last, and will be invited to enjoy a hot breakfast with musical entertainment by local DJ Dan Higbee at the awards ceremony following the run/walk.

“Over the last four years Harford United Charities has raised over $65,000 to help support individuals in recovery and end homelessness in Harford County,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “We are deeply grateful to our tremendous sponsors, volunteers, and runners, and we look forward to another beautiful day and a record turnout to help raise awareness and support for families in need.”

Individuals can register online at www.CharmCityRun.com. Registration is $25 prior to the race and $30 the day of the race. To learn more or to sponsor the Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk please contact Amber Shrodes at 410-638-3389.