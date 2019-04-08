8th Annual Romancing the Chrome car show comes to Jarrettsville April 13

The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland, takes place Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is free of charge to spectators and family friendly. (Photo by Aven Love Studios)





The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome car show brings 250 classic cars and hotrods to Jarrett’s Field April 13. Here are the details provided:



8th Annual Romancing the Chrome Returns to Jarrettsville April 13

Biggest car show in the area serves as a fundraiser for Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club

Jarrettsville, Md., March 15, 2019 — The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic cars and hotrods, takes place Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field, 3719 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville, across from the Jarrettsville Library. Romancing the Chrome is family friendly, and admission is free of charge.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club and benefiting both organizations, the 8th annual Romancing the Chrome features a children’s area, music, vendors, food concessions, a beer garden and more.

“Romancing the Chrome is a great event that brings together the community to admire and enjoy incredible vehicles,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The car show offers something for everyone and is popular with folks of all ages, with many families in attendance. We at the library are so grateful for all the hard work done by volunteers from our foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club in organizing a super event that helps us celebrate National Library Week.”

The Headlining Sponsor is Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Premier Sponsors are Jarrettsville Federal, Klein’s ShopRite and Waste Industries. The Supporting Sponsors are Armstrong, B.E. Miller & Son Septic Services and Carl’s Door Service, Inc. The Contributing Sponsors are American Design and Build, Ltd., Baltimore Crab Cake Company, Bushmill on the Go, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli, Pond View Farm & Pit Crew and Smith Hardware. WMAR-2 is the media sponsor. For sponsorship information, contact Jenny Dombeck at dombeck@hcplonline.org.

Joe Ligo, associate producer/editor of Maryland Public Television’s MotorWeek, is the celebrity judge. Also joining the judges is WMAR-2 meteorologist Marcus Walter.

Car show participants will compete for the $500 Best in Show prize plus a Best in Class (first prize) of $75. Awards also will be presented for second and third place in each class.

The car classes are muscle cars (Mopar, Ford, GM); Jeep/Truck/SUV pre- 1992; Jeep/Truck/SUV post-1993; custom (1949 -92); imports/tuners; domestic 1993+; foreign 1993+; foreign pre-1992; muscle 1993+; street rod; historic (pre-1949) and stock (1949-92).

A new addition in 2019 is the People’s Choice Award. Romancing the Chrome attendees will vote for their favorite entry, and the winner will receive a trophy.

Pre-registration (through April 8) costs $15 for those vehicles being considered for the People’s Choice Award and $20 for those entering the judged competition. Registration the day of the show, April 13 from 7 to 10 a.m., costs $20 for vehicles entering the People’s Choice Award category and $25 for the judged competition. Those interested in entering their cars should visit romancingthechrome.org or call Nina Depkin at 410-273-5600 x6514 or email depkinn@hcplonline.org.

The Fourth Annual Hero’s Award, in memory of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, will also be presented at the show.

In case of inclement weather, Romancing the Chrome will be held Saturday, April 20.

For more information about Romancing the Chrome, visit romancingthechrome.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It was also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.