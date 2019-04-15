Harford County Education Foundation to host country themed fundraiser June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation is hosting an old-fashioned country themed fundraiser June 21 to help provide public school students with technology, books or other academic tools. Here are the details provided:

Join the Harford County Education Foundation for an Old-Fashioned Shin Dig

Foundation to host Smokin and Shuckin, a themed fundraiser, to support Harford County Students

Bel Air, MD – April 1, 2019 – The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life.

The old-fashioned country shindig will include BBQ chicken and ribs, a baked potato bar, a raw oyster bar and an ice cream sundae bar. Beer and wine will be served during the event. Entertainment will feature a live performance by DJ Bill Fritz and Sons, line dancing, games and raffles, and a chance auction.

“The goal of our fundraising efforts is to ensure that all of our local students have the tools and resources they need to succeed in school. Not all children have access to the technology, books or other academic tools they may need to participate in learning in the classroom. We work to create equal opportunity for all Harford County students,” says Debora Gavin Merlock, president of the foundation. “We’d like to thank anyone who can come out and support us while enjoying an evening of fun and games!”

Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

About the Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Education Foundation invests in the education of 37,000 youth in Harford County Public Schools by providing programs and resources to complement the learning and growth of each student regardless of their economic circumstances. The Education Foundation works in partnership with the community to bring critical resources to help students succeed in their academic and personal goals through middle and high school leadership programs, college and career mentoring, scholarships, free school supplies for low-income students, technology to increase digital access at home, grants to support innovative classroom instruction and celebrating the education profession with the community. Visit www.harfordeducation.org to learn more.