HCC Actors Guild to present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone﻿” April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28

The HCC Actors Guild is to present Dead Man's Cell Phone on April 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 PM and April 21 and 28 at 3 PM in Harford Community College's Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone is a wildly imaginative new comedy by MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. A work about how we memorialize the dead – and how that remembering changes us – is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

HCC Actors Guild will present Dead Man’s Cell Phone on April 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8 PM and April 21 and 28 at 3 PM in Harford Community College’s Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall.

Tickets for Dead Man’s Cell Phone are $8-$12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

The show is produced by Special Arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.