Humane Society of Harford County’s Bow Wow Boogie is May 3 at the Richlin Ballroom

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a bull & oyster roast fundraiser at the Richlin Ballroom May 3. Here are the details provided:

Bow Wow Boogie – Harford’s Largest Party for Homeless Animals

May 3rd event funds vital programs and services at the Humane Society of Harford County

Fallston, MD (March 14, 2019) – Gather your friends, family and co-workers, put on your dancing shoes, and let your hair down because the largest party for homeless and neglected animals is back! The Bow Wow Boogie is a bull & oyster roast to raise funds for the care and comfort of about 3,000 homeless animals that enter the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) each year. Now in its 15th year, the benefit will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:30-10:30pm at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood, MD.

Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten and include an all-you-can-eat buffet; oysters shucked while you wait; ice cream sundae dessert bar; draft beer, wine, and sodas with cash bar for mixed drinks; silent auction with fun-filled baskets; raffle for two enormous wheelbarrows of cheer; Big 6 Money Wheel; raffle for a 7-day cruise featuring two full days in Havana, Cuba; photo booth; and more.

Local businesses and animal lovers across the region are strongly encouraged to support the animals with donations of gift cards, jewelry, artwork, professional services, tickets to area attractions, and much more for the evening’s popular silent auction. Monetary donations are accepted as well. Donations are tax-deductible and net proceeds from the evening support vital programs and services including HSHC’s foster program, rescue transports, veterinary care, spay/neuter surgeries, and much more. Donations to the silent auction can be mailed or brought into the shelter at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD no later than Friday, April 19th.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available that provide recognition in advertisements, on HSHC’s web site and social media sites, and in the program that evening. Many of the sponsorship levels include seats at the event. To sponsor the event, contact Erin Long at 410-836-1090, x106 or erin@harfordshelter.org.

Raffle tickets are being sold now for a 7-day cruise from Miami, featuring two culture-rich days in Havana, Cuba, and sailing the Western Caribbean. Depending on the date you choose to set sail, your destinations may include Ocho Rios, Jamaica; the Grand Cayman Islands; Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico, with only one day at sea. The travel package includes airfare, on-board meals, and an inside cabin for two (a $3,000 value)! Tickets for this vacation are just $50 each and only 200 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Bow Wow Boogie on May 3 (winner does not need to be present to win).

Tickets and sponsorships as well as additional information about the Bow Wow Boogie can be found at HarfordShelter.org.