LASOS hosts 10th annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Bel Air May 4

LASOS, Inc., a local nonprofit organization for non-native English speakers, is to host its 10th annual Celebration of Cultures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Bel Air May 4. Entertainment and activities will be held along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St. The even tis to include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities and music. For details, visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/393132894576788/