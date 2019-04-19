Moores Mill Road closure postponed to May 6

The start of the Moores Mill Road partial road closure has been delayed again until May 6. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Moores Mill Road Closure Delayed to May 6

BEL AIR, Md., (April 18, 2019) – A previously announced closure of Moores Mill Road from U.S. Route 1 to MD Route 924 in Bel Air has been delayed until Monday, May 6, 2019. The closure to through traffic had been set for Monday, April 22 for roadway reconstruction; however, the contractor is able to start some work without closing the road.

Once it begins, the road closure is anticipated to last for approximately five months to complete a road improvement project following a winter hiatus. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within this work zone.

Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on these roadways. Questions may be directed to Matt Michael, Chief Inspector, Harford County DPW 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.