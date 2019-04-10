Portion of Moores Mill Road to close for five months starting April 22

Harford County government officials announced today that Moores Mill Road from U.S. Route 1 to MD Route 924 in Bel Air will be closed to through traffic on or about Monday, April 22 for a period of about five months. Here are the details provided:

Section of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air Closing to Through Traffic for 5 Months

BEL AIR, Md., (April 9, 2019) – Moores Mill Road from U.S. Route 1 to MD Route 924 in Bel Air will be closed to through traffic on or about Monday, April 22 for roadway reconstruction. This road closure is anticipated to last for approximately five months to complete a previously announced project following a winter hiatus. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within this work zone.

Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on these roadways. Questions may be directed to Matt Michael, Chief Inspector, Harford County DPW 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.