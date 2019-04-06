Snake Lane Bridge reopened

The Harford County government announced today that the Snake Lane Bridge in Churchville has been replaced and the road reopened. Here are the details provided:

Snake Lane Bridge Reopened in Churchville

BEL AIR, Md., (April 5, 2019) – The Snake Lane Bridge in Churchville has been replaced and the road was reopened to all traffic earlier today. The bridge located between MD Route 22 and MD Route 136 was slated for replacement with a contract award in place prior to the August 31st flood, which caused enough damage to close the bridge immediately. Work to replace the bridge began shortly thereafter and was completed ahead of schedule. Questions about this project may be directed to Matt Michael, Chief Inspector, Harford County DPW at 410-638-3217 extension 2437.

An online map of county road closures is available on the county website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.