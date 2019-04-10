Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 12-14)

The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland, takes place Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is free of charge to spectators and family friendly. (Photo by Aven Love Studios)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Annual Kite Festival in Rockfield Park, the 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome car show at Jarrett’s Field and the 2019 Lock House Craft Beer & Wine Festival in Havre de Grace all on Saturday.

Friday, April 12

Scottfield Theater Company presents “Sister Act” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace April 12, 13 and 14

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are $13-$18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. April 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 13, 2 p.m. April 14. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/scottfield-theater-company-presents-sister-act/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 12

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, April 12

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival sponsored by APGFCU and the Town of Bel Air comes to Rockfield Park Ball Fields, 501 E. Churchville Road, on April 13. The event begins at 10 a.m. Family fun for kids of all ages! Free kites while supplies last, plus great music and affordable food at Rockfield Park Ball Fields. Rain date April 14th. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1490287771104960/



8th Annual Romancing the Chrome car show, April 13

The 8th Annual Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic cars and hotrods, takes place Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field, 3719 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville, across from the Jarrettsville Library. Romancing the Chrome is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2U6nDak



2019 Lock House Craft Beer & Wine Festival, April 13

The 2019 Lock House Craft Beer & Wine Festival is noon to 5 p.m. April 13 at the museum, 817 Conesto St. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $35 and designated drivers are admitted free. The event for adults 21 and older features Maryland breweries, wineries and distilleries. The event is a fundraiser for the museum, built in the 1840s, focusing on the history of canals. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/212326636361966/?active_tab=about.

Sunday, April 14

Man’s Best Friend Hike, April 14

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Man’s Best Friend Hike from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 14. Bring your furry friends on a brisk morning hike! Your 4-legged friend must be on a leash, licensed, vaccinated and friendly to other dogs! Don’t forget to bring doggie bags. The event is for ages 10 to adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2168/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27

The Life and Breath Foundation for Sarcoidosisis hosting a Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27. The even tis 8:30 a.m. to noon at Dejon Vineyard, 5300 Hydes Road in Hydes. Registration is $20. For details, visit https://www.active.com/hydes-md/running/distance-running-races/take-a-breath-for-sarcoidosis-2019?fbclid=IwAR2_hFiEukuMLd4_s1Jy4D0wyORFv17AXD629ppspUriX79LTttPTrk-4ik

19th Annual River Sweep, April 27

The 19th Annual River Sweep to celebrate Earth Day is 8:30am-12:00pm April 27. Join the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway to help clean the shoreline of the Upper Bay, Susquehanna and North East Rivers, and their tributaries. Register by Tuesday, April 23rd at www.upperbaytrails.com (click on “Riversweep”) or contact atinfo@upperbaytrails.com or 410-457-2482 to receive a FREE lunch!

Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast May 3

The Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast to raise funds for the Humane Society of Harford County is 6:30-10:30pm May 3 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood, MD. Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten and include an all-you-can-eat buffet; oysters shucked while you wait; ice cream sundae dessert bar; draft beer, wine, and sodas with cash bar for mixed drinks; silent auction with fun-filled baskets; raffle for two enormous wheelbarrows of cheer; Big 6 Money Wheel; raffle for a 7-day cruise featuring two full days in Havana, Cuba; photo booth; and more. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Xd5h30oiJK5

10th annual Celebration of Cultures, May 4

LASOS, Inc., a local nonprofit organization for non-native English speakers, is to host its 10th annual Celebration of Cultures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Bel Air May 4. Entertainment and activities will be held along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St. The even tis to include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities and music. For details, visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/393132894576788/

6th annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk, May 18

The Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk will be held, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 on the scenic grounds of Harford Community College. Proceeds from this year’s race will continue Harford United Charities’ efforts to increase resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and assistance for individuals suffering from addiction. Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource will receive donations at the race. Individuals can register online at www.CharmCityRun.com. Registration is $25 prior to the race and $30 the day of the race. To learn more or to sponsor the Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk please contact Amber Shrodes at 410-638-3389.

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Liriodendron gallery features the work of Jack Radcliffe, March 31-April 28

The gallery at the Liriodendron is featuring Harford County artists and others from around the region. The show that starts March 31 and continues through April 28 features Jack Radcliffe, whose work has been shown at: the Corcoran Gallery, Washington, D.C.; Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Moscow, Russia; Cascais Cultural Center, Cascais, Portugal; Casa de los Morlanes, Zaragoza, Spain; Light Factory Gallery, Charlotte, North Carolina; UMBC Gallery, AOQ Gallery; The University of Arkansas, at Little Rock; Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, Maryland. The gallery is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit liriodendron.com call (410) 879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air.



