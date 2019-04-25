Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 26-28)

Gavin Gouge and Raven Bethke help clean up Garrett Island shoreline during the 2018 River Sweep. (Photo courtesy Conowingo Elementary Enviro-Club)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays event, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s19th Annual River Sweep on Saturday and a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan at Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, April 26

HCC Actors Guild presents Dead Man’s Cell Phone April 26, 27 & 28

The HCC Actors Guild is to present Dead Man’s Cell Phone on April 26 and 27 at 8 PM and April and 28 at 3 PM in Harford Community College’s Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall. For more information, visit https://www.harford.edu/about/news/2019/04/hcc-actors-guild-in-dead-mans-cell-phone.aspx.

Fourth Fridays in downtown Bel Air, April 26

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance celebrates its Fourth Fridays event 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 26 in the municipal parking lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s at 119 S Main St, Bel Air. The event includes local live music, beer and wine garden, food from Black Eyed Suzie’s, pit beef from Main Street Tower, face painting, games and more. The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays features a different local band each month and the admission is always FREE. Plenty of parking is available throughout Downtown Bel Air. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air on weekends and after 5 pm on weekdays. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/270207247248740/?event_time_id=270207250582073&active_tab=about

The event was formerly held on the first Friday of the month but was moved this year to avoid conflicting with Havre de Grace’s First Fridays events. https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/harford/aegis/ph-ag-belair-fourth-fridays-0329-story.html

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 26

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, April 26

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, April 27

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, April 27

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27

The Life and Breath Foundation for Sarcoidosisis hosting a Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27. The even tis 8:30 a.m. to noon at Dejon Vineyard, 5300 Hydes Road in Hydes. Registration is $20. For details, visit https://www.active.com/hydes-md/running/distance-running-races/take-a-breath-for-sarcoidosis-2019?fbclid=IwAR2_hFiEukuMLd4_s1Jy4D0wyORFv17AXD629ppspUriX79LTttPTrk-4ik



19th Annual River Sweep, April 27

The 19th Annual River Sweep to celebrate Earth Day is 8:30am-12:00pm April 27. Join the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway to help clean the shoreline of the Upper Bay, Susquehanna and North East Rivers, and their tributaries. Register by Tuesday, April 23rd at www.upperbaytrails.com (click on “Riversweep”) or contact atinfo@upperbaytrails.com or 410-457-2482 to receive a FREE lunch!



Earth Day celebration in Festival Park, April 27

The City of Aberdeen is hosting an Earth Day celebration in its Festival Park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27. The free event is to include food, native animals, environmental exhibitors, live music and games. Festival Park is at 6 Franklin St. in downtown Aberdeen. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2025350937585482/?active_tab=about

Sunday, April 28

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 28

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 p.m. April 28 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com



Lincoln’s Final Hours talk at Tudor Hall, April 28



Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk about Lincoln’s final hours by historian Kathryn Canavan. She’s the author of Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President. Talk starts at 2:00 p.m. April 28 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast May 3

The Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast to raise funds for the Humane Society of Harford County is 6:30-10:30pm May 3 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood, MD. Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten and include an all-you-can-eat buffet; oysters shucked while you wait; ice cream sundae dessert bar; draft beer, wine, and sodas with cash bar for mixed drinks; silent auction with fun-filled baskets; raffle for two enormous wheelbarrows of cheer; Big 6 Money Wheel; raffle for a 7-day cruise featuring two full days in Havana, Cuba; photo booth; and more. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Xd5h30oiJK5

10th annual Celebration of Cultures, May 4

LASOS, Inc., a local nonprofit organization for non-native English speakers, is to host its 10th annual Celebration of Cultures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Bel Air May 4. Entertainment and activities will be held along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St. The even tis to include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities and music. For details, visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/393132894576788/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market opens May 4

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opens May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave.

The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/

“Dining Down Memory Lane” book discussion, May 14

Author Shelley Howell will discuss and sign her book, “Dining Down Memory Lane,” on Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville. The book discussion and signing are part of Harford County Public Library’s Charm City Series. Advance registration is recommended by visiting HCPLonline.org. For details visit https://bit.ly/2Pm76yl

6th annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk, May 18

The Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk will be held, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 on the scenic grounds of Harford Community College. Proceeds from this year’s race will continue Harford United Charities’ efforts to increase resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and assistance for individuals suffering from addiction. Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource will receive donations at the race. Individuals can register online at www.CharmCityRun.com. Registration is $25 prior to the race and $30 the day of the race. To learn more or to sponsor the Sixth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk please contact Amber Shrodes at 410-638-3389.

6th annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 18

The Sixth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up May 18 at The John Carroll School, 703 East Churchville Road in Bel Air. The one-mile walk starts at 8 a.m. and raises funds for Cancer LifeNet, which provides support services for people with cancer. The cost to register is $25 per person; children 12 and under are free of charge. Commemorative T-shirts will be awarded to those who fundraise $50 or more. Registration takes place online at uchfoundation.org and the morning of the walk. Donations may also be made online at uchfoundation.org. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the ceremonial program and walk beginning at 8 a.m. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2VRHUBU

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Smokin and Shuckin fundraiser, June 21

The Harford County Education Foundation will host an inaugural annual fundraiser, Smokin and Shuckin, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richlin Catering and Event Center, located in Edgewood, MD. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support public school students, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life. Additional information about the event and sponsorships can be found at www.harfordeducation.org. Individual tickets can be purchased for $65 via the website.

Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Liriodendron gallery features the work of Jack Radcliffe, March 31-April 28

The gallery at the Liriodendron is featuring Harford County artists and others from around the region. The show that starts March 31 and continues through April 28 features Jack Radcliffe, whose work has been shown at: the Corcoran Gallery, Washington, D.C.; Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Moscow, Russia; Cascais Cultural Center, Cascais, Portugal; Casa de los Morlanes, Zaragoza, Spain; Light Factory Gallery, Charlotte, North Carolina; UMBC Gallery, AOQ Gallery; The University of Arkansas, at Little Rock; Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, Maryland. The gallery is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit liriodendron.com call (410) 879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air.



For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/