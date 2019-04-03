Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 5-7)

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. (Photo copyright Amitava Sarkar 2011 512-227-2042 amitava.sarkar@paiindia.org )

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a retirement expo at at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Friday, a performance by The Golden Dragon Acrobats at the Amoss Center on Saturday and the Scottfield Theater Company presentation of “Sister Act” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday.

Friday, April 5

9th Annual Retirement Planning Expo, April 5

The 9th Annual Retirement Planning Expo is to be held noon to 7 p.m. April 5 at the Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millenium Dr., Belcamp. The free event for people in or nearing retirement includes professional speakers and workshops, all featuring thought-provoking topics relating to retirement. Workshops will help to educate in areas of financial planning, taxes and many other wealth services. Traditional retirement planning generally consisted of Social Security, a pension and personal savings. But for today’s retirees, the picture is quite different. The Expo workshops can help emerging retirees and current retirees understand changes, the best approach, the best way to guarantee income and what part each component plays in the overall goal to make money last a lifetime. To register, email Register at retirementexpo.org

Scottfield Theater Company presents “Sister Act” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Tickets are $13-$18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. April 5 and 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 6 and 13, 2 p.m. April 7 and 14. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/scottfield-theater-company-presents-sister-act/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 5

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.



Hays-Heighe House open house, April 5

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, April 6

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at Amoss Center, April 6

The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring their award-winning acrobatics, contortionists and jugglers to the Amoss Center 3 p.m. April 6. Tickets for Golden Dragon Acrobats are $15-$25 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. For details, visit http://ow.ly/3ywf30o2jHj



Sunday, April 7

Bosely Canoe And Camera Adventure, April 7

Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Bosely Canoe and Camera Adventure 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 7. Launch canoes from Bosely Conservancy in the midst of Otter Point Creek’s springtime marsh. Have your camera ready to capture sightings of beaver, wood ducks, and more! *Meet at Bosely Conservancy. The event is for ages 8 to adult. To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation

Coming next . . .

PAWS for People training sessions for potential Pet Therapy Teams, April 8 & 29

PAWS for People is holding training sessions for potential pet therapy teams during April in Havre de Grace. Anyone with a gentle, people-friendly pet who is interested in volunteering time to work with children and adults with varying needs can attend. The sessions are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 8th and 29th at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Avenue. Both sessions are required. PAWS for People provides therapeutic visits to individuals who will benefit from interaction with a well-trained loving pet. Therapy teams consist of one volunteer and one pet who have both completed rigorous training and testing. Visitation sites range from nursing homes and hospitals to schools and libraries, with a wide variety of programs including eldercare, psychiatric support, developmental disabilities, literacy skills development and many more. Pre-registration required: Online: www.pawsforpeople.org or call 302-351-5622 for more information.

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival, April 13

Bel Air Annual Kite Festival sponsored by APGFCU and the Town of Bel Air comes to Rockfield Park Ball Fields, 501 E. Churchville Road, on April 13. The event begins at 10 a.m. Family fun for kids of all ages! Free kites while supplies last, plus great music and affordable food at Rockfield Park Ball Fields. Rain date April 14th. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1490287771104960/

Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27

The Life and Breath Foundation for Sarcoidosisis hosting a Take a Breath for Sarcoidosis 5K Race/1 mi Walk/1K Kids Fun Run April 27. The even tis 8:30 a.m. to noon at Dejon Vineyard, 5300 Hydes Road in Hydes. Registration is $20. For details, visit https://www.active.com/hydes-md/running/distance-running-races/take-a-breath-for-sarcoidosis-2019?fbclid=IwAR2_hFiEukuMLd4_s1Jy4D0wyORFv17AXD629ppspUriX79LTttPTrk-4ik

Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast May 3

The Bow Wow Boogie bull & oyster roast to raise funds for the Humane Society of Harford County is 6:30-10:30pm May 3 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood, MD. Tickets are $55 per person or $500 for a table of ten and include an all-you-can-eat buffet; oysters shucked while you wait; ice cream sundae dessert bar; draft beer, wine, and sodas with cash bar for mixed drinks; silent auction with fun-filled baskets; raffle for two enormous wheelbarrows of cheer; Big 6 Money Wheel; raffle for a 7-day cruise featuring two full days in Havana, Cuba; photo booth; and more. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Xd5h30oiJK5

Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers challenge, June 3

The chef challenge, Diced! Food Fight for Our Farmers, will take place at The Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation’s Harford County Farm Fair Scholarship. More information and tickets may be found at harford.edu/gather.



Ongoing . . .

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit, Feb. 7 – June 1

The Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics exhibit, opens Feb. 7 and continues through June 1, at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The opening reception is 1-5 PM followed by a curator walk from 2 PM & 4 PM Feb. 7. The exhibit was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100thanniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian. Free admission; reserve a space by calling 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.





Liriodendron gallery features the work of Jack Radcliffe, March 31-April 28

The gallery at the Liriodendron is featuring Harford County artists and others from around the region. The show that starts March 31 and continues through April 28 features Jack Radcliffe, whose work has been shown at: the Corcoran Gallery, Washington, D.C.; Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Moscow, Russia; Cascais Cultural Center, Cascais, Portugal; Casa de los Morlanes, Zaragoza, Spain; Light Factory Gallery, Charlotte, North Carolina; UMBC Gallery, AOQ Gallery; The University of Arkansas, at Little Rock; Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, Maryland. The gallery is open Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit liriodendron.com call (410) 879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon Street in Bel Air.



For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/