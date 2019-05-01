Bel Air United Methodist Church hosts 2019 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers on May 11

The Bel Air United Methodist Church is hosting its 2019 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. May 11 at the church on the corner of Rt. 924 & Linwood Ave. The festival features assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, designer pots, garden art, birdhouses, refreshments and bake table. There are also activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting and a flower potting station. Proceeds support the Chabadza Zimbabwe Medical Mission & local Harford County Charities. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2276792989254529/